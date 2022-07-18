Brown: Sankey, SEC looking to blaze a new trail in NIL legislation

ATLANTA — In the Broadway musical Hamilton, Lin Manuel Miranda’s portrayal of Alexander Hamilton lays out one of the general plights of the American founding father in the song “My Shot.”

“Are we a nation of states? What’s the state of our nation?”

The actual Hamilton, in Federalist Six, laid out the issue in more eloquent prose.

“A man must be far gone in Utopian speculations who can seriously doubt that, if these States should either be wholly disunited, or only united in partial confederacies, the subdivisions into which they might be thrown would have frequent and violent contests with each other. To presume a want of motives for such contests as an argument against their existence would be to forget that men are ambitious, vindictive, and rapacious. To look for a continuation of harmony between a number of independent, unconnected sovereignties in the same neighborhood, would be to disregard the uniform course of human events, and to set at defiance the accumulated experience of ages.”

In essence, he argues the unity provided by the Constitution provides a much more solid foundation for a full union of states, rather than individual territories governing themselves. A major motivation for this unity, naturally, is shared commerce.

Sankey doesn’t have quite the same Tony Award-winning ring to it, but on a college football scale Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey is on a similar mission when it comes to the future of name, image and likeness compensation (NIL) for colligate student-athletes.

While athletic departments around the country wait patiently for the federal government to tackle the issue, Sankey and the SEC are moving to unify the state governments of the southeast.

According to the NIL agency Opendorse, 28 states currently have some form of NIL law on their books, or have a law proposed, all of which contain different language and provide different freedoms to student-athletes in different states.

When asked at SEC Media Days Monday about how the conference councils its programs on how to live in this new world where student-athletes can receive payment for their endorsement or autograph, Sankey said the disunity among the NIL laws in various states creates problems. After all, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban engaged in what some might consider ambitious, vindictive and rapacious verbal quarreling this summer over perceived violations in NIL law, none of which, if true, could be punished.

Ultimately, federal legislation would be the easy fix-all for this problem, whether it be in the form of creating national guardrails for NIL compensation.

“A national standard would mean that high school juniors and senior and their families don’t have to sort through dozens of different state laws or institutional policies where state laws don’t exist,” Sankey said. “It’s an unfair way to treat young people making a college decision and a common standard would allow them to have clarity around the rules and policies that govern their own decision-making and activity.”

While Sankey was reported to have visited Washington D.C. to lobby for this kind of congressional action, he said he doesn’t expect any movement soon. Rightfully so, there are much more pressing issues facing this legislature than college athletics: namely the war in Ukraine, inflation and the upcoming midterm elections.

So, in following the footsteps of The Federalist, Sankey is crafting his own Conference Papers, of sorts—a proactive effort to hold conversations with the state legislatures of member institutions about passing unifying NIL legislation within the conference’s footprint.

“We did have conversations that if there that if there’s not a national standard, we need to explore if we can have common state laws among our 11 current states, eventually to be 12, to support healthy name, image and likeness activities.”

Ultimately, it took almost three years to get the United States Constitution ratified by all 13 states. Sankey could be in for a similar, if not longer timeline. With midterm elections taking place this November, he certainly doesn’t believe it will be this Congress who will take up the national NIL charge.

“We’ve had conversations with leaders from both sides of the aisles and we’ll continue to do so because, regardless of what’s happened recently or what happens with the election, we need a bipartisan solution for this national concept to move forward,” Sankey said. “If we don’t, then we’re going to be left not simply creating conference rules, we’re going to have to deal with state laws that vary in our region. That was actually part of our conversation [at SEC meetings] in Destin, as well. But the focus will remain on a national solution and Congress is the venue for the option.”

Though, as Sankey acknowledged, state legislatures are working on behalf of the student-athletes in their state, acknowledging there is a commercial benefit to the state institution’s coffers in being a part of the SEC. And when all 14, or 16, members work together, well… it just means more.

To steal a line from the musical that is already in existence, when it comes to being on the leading edge of the NIL battle, the SEC is not throwing away its shot.

“The SEC will not be complacent, even with the knowledge that we’re in a position of strength,” Sankey said, to close out his Monday remarks. “Now is the opportunity and the time to continue to support our student-athletes and to the extent we can do more, we actually do more.”