BROWN: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin brings laughs, potent offense to SEC

HOOVER, Ala. — With a blank stare and monotone voice, second-year Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin rifled through questions at his first Southeastern Conference Media Days since 2009, when he came as Tennessee’s head coach.

Kiffin delivered both prepared quips and a few off the cuff as he stood with a carefree lean on the podium at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel. It was clear both he and the media loved every minute of the banter.

It’s been awhile since SEC Media Days featured a personality playful enough to make the entire room of reporters glance at each other with a goofy grin, waiting with anticipation at what humor awaits. The last coach who could bring down a room of reporters with laughter in quite the same way was former LSU head coach Les Miles, who ended his tenure with the Tigers during the 2016 season. Before Miles was former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, who appeared at his last Media Days prior to the 2015 season.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leech will make his SEC Media Days debut on Wednesday, but he has a tough act to follow after Kiffin’s Tuesday performance. As is the case with his tweeting, Kiffin said he refuses to follow a cliche script. He hopes the idea permeates to his players.