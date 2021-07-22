BROWN: NIL fervor dwindled at SEC Media Days, just like it will in public consciousness

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cliche as it is, it’s the truth. There’s no reason to think players don’t believe this.

As the dust settles on the novelty of the opportunity, there will be some issues to resolve. Both Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the locker room will be the most interesting battle field moving forward.

“I know this: None of it’s going to be equal,” Fisher said. “Just like in pro sports. Certain players get deals; certain players don’t.”

Orgeron added, “We have to realize the guys getting the NILs, getting an amount of money, and make sure we’re managing guys that may not get the job, talk to them, make sure that doesn’t bother them.”

That shouldn’t be a long-term fight.

Student-athletes have properly adjusted to rule changes that promote player safety. Over the years, the current generation of college athletes is very in-tune in the proper ways to use social media. Managing the emotions and time that NIL will draw out will be a piece of cake for the next cycle of football standouts, just like all of the changes that have come before.

The 50-or-so staffers each college football program employs to look after the off-field lives of student-athletes will certainly help as well.