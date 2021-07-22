BROWN: NIL fervor dwindled at SEC Media Days, just like it will in public consciousness

HOOVER, Ala. — Tuesday, the news that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was nearing a $1 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements nearly broke Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin at the Southeastern Conference Media Days.
Comically, he had to revisit his thoughts on the news three questions after the point was first raised, cutting off TexAgs’ columnist Olin Buchanan’s question about an injury update.
“I’m still blown away on this Bryce Young,” he said. “The guy made a million dollars already? That’s good man. He doesn’t need to play next year against us then.”
With that humorous crescendo, the wave of NIL furor at SEC Media Days crested and splashed, with the odd mention here and there to players in the final two days. The hottest topic in college football was supplanted by the newest trend — or, I guess “vintage” as the youth would say — college realignment.
For all the hand wringing that came with the dawning of players receiving payments on the first day of July, the subject fell to the back burner in the microcosm that was media days, as much expected it would on a national scale.
Several players, when asked about NIL-related issues, rattled off what seems like the cliche answer that making money comes secondary to football.
“As long as I continue to make production on the field and do what I’m supposed to do on the field, opportunities off the field will definitely be there,” Alabama wide receiver John Metchie said.
Cliche as it is, it’s the truth. There’s no reason to think players don’t believe this.
As the dust settles on the novelty of the opportunity, there will be some issues to resolve. Both Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the locker room will be the most interesting battle field moving forward.
“I know this: None of it’s going to be equal,” Fisher said. “Just like in pro sports. Certain players get deals; certain players don’t.”
Orgeron added, “We have to realize the guys getting the NILs, getting an amount of money, and make sure we’re managing guys that may not get the job, talk to them, make sure that doesn’t bother them.”
That shouldn’t be a long-term fight.
Student-athletes have properly adjusted to rule changes that promote player safety. Over the years, the current generation of college athletes is very in-tune in the proper ways to use social media. Managing the emotions and time that NIL will draw out will be a piece of cake for the next cycle of football standouts, just like all of the changes that have come before.
The 50-or-so staffers each college football program employs to look after the off-field lives of student-athletes will certainly help as well.
College football won’t change much and asking players about their newest deal will become such a redundant task, the practice will fall by the wayside, save one or two explosive offers. Questions on NIL issues were few and far between on Thursday, the final day of SEC Media Days.
As is always the case, what happens in between the lines will always reign supreme and the next big story line will keep the collective contagiousness in motion.
So when, exactly, are Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC?
