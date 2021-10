Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Et cetera: La Grange averages 271.8 yards rushing per game with six players with at least 100 yards led by Bravion Rogers (70-661, 9.4, 8 TDs). It has thrown for 5 TDs, 7 int., averaging only 87.5 yards passing per game. ... Navasota’s Ja’marion Fear has 623 yards rushing, 3 TDs and Ja’mar Jessie added 535 yards and 9 TDs. Jessie has thrown for 895 yards with 9 TDs, 5 int. Frankedric Powell has 3 int.