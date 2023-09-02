The two hottest talking points of the football offseason in Bryan-College Station finally presented themselves Saturday as the Texas A&M football team took on New Mexico in a season-opening bout: the new team introduction as they take the field and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s scheme.

The introduction, which featured a brand new song and four times as many pyrotechnic apparatuses still needs another week to work out the kinks. Only one of the flame-throwing boxes ignited as the team took the field.

The offense, on the other hand, whizzed like Roman Candles and bottle rockets past the New Mexico defense en route to a 52-10 victory.

“It felt good,” quarterback Conner Weigman said. “Like Coach Petrino says, ‘We’ve got to feed the studs.’ They made my life easy out there and the O-line, they went to work all night. I can’t say enough about the O-line, the receivers and running backs—they stepped up in pass pro as well. I just got the ball out of my hand as quick as possible and [got] it to my playmakers.”

Weigman made his mark on the game like few Aggie quarterbacks have in the last several years. The sophomore, playing in his sixth collegiate game, completed 78% of his passes (18 for 23), which was the highest efficiency of an A&M quarterback since Kellen Mond completed 81.3% of his throws against Tennessee in 2020. He was also the first Aggie quarterback to score four touchdowns in the first half of a game since Nick Starkel completed the accomplishment, also against New Mexico, in 2017.

His five touchdown passes in regulation are the most since Johnny Manziel’s five-touchdown night against Mississippi State in 2013.

Naturally, the minutia of Weigman’s game stood out to A&M (1-0) head coach Jimbo Fisher. Weigman recognized and managed blitzes from all over the field and drifted away from oncoming tacklers to give himself an extra second to release a throw to a receiver, Fisher said.

“Conner was so efficient,” Fisher said. “When the play was there, he took it and when it wasn’t there, he was fuming it down underneath and being efficient and keeping it in the down and distance and things we did. That’s why I was so happy about the efficiency in the way we played.”

He tallied 236 yards, bested only by his 338-yard performance last season against Ole Miss. He also connected on five touchdowns between a pair of fellow sophomore wide receivers: Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart.

Thomas, battling through some bumps and bruises, pulled in six catches for 74 yards and three touchdowns. All of his opening three catches of the game went for scores. Even though he pushed away a defender with one arm and hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass with one arm for his second score of the night in the second quarter, Thomas said it was his first that was his favorite of the night. He created separation on a slightly under thrown ball and secured a basket catch near his waist after making a mid-air turn in the end zone.

“The first one is always the best, [because it started it off],” Thomas said.

He surpassed his two-touchdown output of last season in the first half and became the first Aggie since Christian Kirk’s 2017 Belk Bowl performance to score three touchdown receptions in a game. Mike Evans was the last to score three in the first half of a game against Auburn in 2013.

Stewart quietly amassed the third 100-yard receiving game of his career by tallying 115 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. Thanks to accurate reads of the New Mexico defense, Weigman was able to connect with Stewart for his second touchdown by running the exact same play as the snap before, which ended in an incomplete pass. The trio entered Aggieland in the same recruiting class and spent large portions of the summer running routes and throwing passes on their own time to build connection, Weigman said.

“Conner is an amazing raw talent, so I knew it’d be a great scene and just us working on our timing every day in practice, getting better and better, it’s hard to stop,” Thomas said.

Petrino, who took the game in from the coaches booth on the west side of Kyle Field, used a variety of different formations and motion to open up plays for his “studs.” However, the biggest departure from Aggie offenses of recent years gone by was the green light to take deep shots downfield.

In all five games that Weigman saw the field last year, he completed five passes of 20 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus. Saturday, he connected on five in three quarters of the game, including two of his five touchdown passes.

“It was a big change,” linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said of the offense’s new vertical abilities. “The wide receiver corps [are] amazing players and we’re looking forward to everybody keep going and stepping up.”

Defensively, Cooper finished second only to transfer cornerback Josh DeBerry in tackles. The newcomer toped the list with 10, including seven solo tackles, followed by Cooper’s eight. DeBerry also notched his first interception as an Aggie, as well as a sack, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry. In total, the Aggies held New Mexico (0-1) to 222 total yards and an average of 2.8 yards per rush.

But, a year removed from a season where the defense was called upon to carry the team at times, Cooper said his side of the ball had a weight lifted of their shoulders Saturday, thanks to the offense’s output.

“It keeps the energy going for everybody,” Cooper said. “Energy, I feel like it’s a big thing to have on a football field and just having everyone going, no heads down, and playing 100% every play.”

Confidence gained is the result of Saturday’s blowout win over Group of Five New Mexico as the Aggies begin preparations for their first road and Power 5 test at Miami in a week’s time.

But with an offseason of time under Petrino’s tutelage, the offense was not lacking in confidence.

When asked how much fun it was to tuck the ball and run early in the game for a 17-yard gain, Weigman said, with a smile, that he often asks Petrino if he reminds him of one of his former players—Heisman Trophy winning dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Petrino, in turn, just shakes his head, Weigman said.

“I feel like I was always confident that just whenever that play arrived, you’ve got to go out there and make the play,” Weigman said. “I feel like we went out there and did that today and just being able to go out there and execute each play and I feel like we did that really well.”