Bjork: Texas A&M is ready to compete with anyone who joins SEC

Texas A&M is ready to compete against any program that might join the Southeastern Conference, Aggie athletics director Ross Bjork said Saturday in light of reports that Texas and Oklahoma are trying to leave the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC.
“Whoever joins the SEC, whether that’s now, in the future, whatever the NCAA landscape looks like, whatever conference realignment looks like, the 12th Man’s ready,” Bjork said. “Our coaches are ready. Our staff’s ready. Our student-athletes are ready. The university is ready to compete at the highest level.”
Bjork’s comments are a reverse from his reaction when the news of Texas and Oklahoma’s intentions first broke earlier this week. He stated then that A&M intended to remain the only Texas school in the SEC and that the university had little knowledge of the workings of the possible expansion.
But on Saturday, Bjork said A&M had talked with the conference office on the issue and come to a better understanding of it.
“We didn’t think anything would happen quite like this,” Bjork said. “Obviously, there’s conversations. There’s processes, procedures. We’ve made our position known, and we want that to be in an appropriate manner, and I think we’ve done that.”
A&M officials were told by the SEC that a change in the league’s members could happen at some point, but no discussions with any schools had taken place as early as December, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
A&M President Katherine Banks issued a statement Saturday, reassuring the Aggies that the school will do what’s in its best interest in regards to the possibility of SEC expansion.
“The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions,” the statement said. “Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director and I and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”
A&M has seen a spike in revenue, facilities and student-athlete recruiting over the last 10 years as a member of the SEC. Bjork said maintaining that kind of success throughout the conference is key to A&M.
“The culture of any athletics conference is a priority for us,” Bjork said. “All of those successes, we’ve got to continue building upon that, and as you look at where the SEC sits in the landscape of college athletics, who wouldn’t want to join the SEC? We’re leading the way. It’s transformative right now in college athletics. There are so many things that are happening right now in college athletics on so many fronts, so we’re not surprised that other people want to join, and for us here in Texas, we paved the way for that.”