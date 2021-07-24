Bjork: Texas A&M is ready to compete with anyone who joins SEC

A&M President Katherine Banks issued a statement Saturday, reassuring the Aggies that the school will do what’s in its best interest in regards to the possibility of SEC expansion.

“The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions,” the statement said. “Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director and I and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”

A&M has seen a spike in revenue, facilities and student-athlete recruiting over the last 10 years as a member of the SEC. Bjork said maintaining that kind of success throughout the conference is key to A&M.