Bjork says Texas A&M prepared for 'most transformative time in our history'

NOTES — Bjork said players being paid for NIL rights is “an evolution of college sports and is what we need to provide for our student-athletes.” He’s unsure how it will affect recruiting. “Are there people out there that want Aggies to win, and they’re willing to say, if you come to my business and make an appearance, I’ll pay you X amount?” Bjork said. “Absolutely. We’re going to see that happen. As long as they follow the state law, then it’s permissible.” The state law includes a morality clause, Bjork said. A&M athletes’ NIL contracts are examined by the athletics department to make sure they follow state laws. ... Bjork said approximately 24 student-athletes have handed in NIL contracts so far. ... Bjork asked the crowd to continue to pray for retired A&M football coach R.C. Slocum as he battles Hodgkin lymphoma. “I’ve been texting and talking to him, and he’s energized. He’s inspired by all the support,” Bjork said. ... A&M football season ticket sales are at where they were in 2019 at this time with student ticket sales ahead of pace, Bjork said. ... The Brazos County A&M Club’s Coach’s Night in May, raised approximately $130,000 for scholarships, Palmarez said.