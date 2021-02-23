Bjork: Kyle Field expected to be at full capacity in the fall

Face coverings were required throughout the 2020 season, which Bjork said might be required again in 2021 as they monitor the continual spread of the virus and vaccine efforts that are currently underway.

“There may be protocols,” he said. “We may be wearing face coverings. We don’t know all those answers yet. That’s the plan as we sit here today: full stadium, full season ticket allotment, 12th Man student section full. People are going to be vaccinated at a really, really high level. That’s all the projections, right. The whole herd immunity, all those things, we should just be in a much better place.”

Season ticket renewals were sent out on Feb. 2, based on the 2019 season ticket holders, Bjork said.

Over the last month, COVID-19 active cases have steadily declined. Tuesday, active cases were at 552, which was a 19-case increase from Monday. Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized, which hospital capacity at 89% and intensive care units at 117% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.