Banks: A&M looks 'forward to continued success in SEC partnership'
061721-bcs-news-banks-p2

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks speaks to the media at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Texas A&M President Katherine Banks issued a statement Saturday, reassuring the Aggies the school will do what's in its best interest in regards to the possibility Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference as soon as next season.

“The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions,” the statement said. “Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”

Monday, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will hold a special meeting, which will include an executive session for the “discussion of contractual and governance issues related to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference” and an open session  for “discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.” The telephonic meeting will take place at 5 p.m.

Banks assumed her duties June 1, 2021, taking over for interim president John Junkins. Prior to Junkins' term, Michael K. Young served as A&M’s president for five years, before moving back into a faculty role at the beginning of the year.

Junkins declined to comment on the situation. 

