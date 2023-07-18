NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before former Alabama assistant coach Kirby Smart led Georgia to a pair of national championships in supplanting the Crimson Tide as the Southeastern Conference’s top program, Ole Miss was poised to be that team under Hugh Freeze.

The offensive-minded Freeze was 34-18 in his first four seasons with Rebels from 2012-15, but eventually resigned before the 2017 season for what was called a “pattern of personal misconduct” when it was discovered he called an escort service on a school-issued mobile phone during an investigation after the NCAA in January 2016 charged Ole Miss with numerous recruiting violations.

Freeze, who was out of football for two seasons before landing as Liberty’s head coach in 2019, returned to the SEC in the offseason, getting hired at Auburn.

“It’s good to be back,” Freeze said Tuesday during the second day of the 2023 SEC Media Days. “We’re excited, [and] thankful for this opportunity, obviously, to be back in what I think is the the greatest conference in college football, representing one of the greatest programs that I think is in college football.”

He is Auburn’s fourth head coach since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. Gus Malzahn was by far the most successful of the others. He never had a losing season in seven years and and had a trio of top-10 finishes, including runner-up in 2013 to Florida State and current A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, yet was fired after the 2020 season.

Freeze has to rebuild an Auburn program coming off back-to-back losing seasons, a task that will be made tougher with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas starting with the 2024 season.

“I would see us in the upper echelon of this conference,” Freeze said. “There’s no reason [why not]. We have the facilities. We have the support. We have the administration. You’re in an area that football is important, and you’re in an area that you can recruit to.”

Freeze showed his worth as a recruiter by signing the 18th-ranked 2023 class by 247sports.com, despite getting a slow start. He finished ahead of six SEC schools, including No. 22 Arkansas and No. 23 Ole Miss.

Auburn’s 2024 class is ranked only 37th, but with just 11 commitments.

“I do think that the ‘24 and ‘25 recruiting cycles will tell a large portion of the story of my tenure there,” Freeze said. “I believe that. Maybe ‘26 — we might get three cycles, but we’ve got to start closing the gap on the elite programs in this conference. And when you add Texas and Oklahoma, that only increases the competition.”

Freeze and the rest of the SEC are chasing Georgia, which is trying to become the first team to win three straight collegiate national championships since Minnesota did in 1934-36.

“We have not addressed that with them,” Smart said. “We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the [Chicago] Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience.”

The Bulldogs are the 13th team since that Minnesota run to win back-to-back titles, which includes Alabama in 2011-12 during Smart’s tenure as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator (2008-15).

“I can’t even remember that far back,” Smart said. “I’ll be honest with you. I don’t remember that next season or anything that carried over from that season because you’re not thinking about the last season.”

Complacency is the thing that worries Smart.

“The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat,” Smart said. “It’s the first step towards stomping it out.”

Georgia did the same things in this offseason as the previous two, except that it studied the New Zealand national rugby team, which is known as the All Blacks and the sport’s most successful team.

“They have done this better than anybody else,” Smart said. “One of their big mantras is better never rests. We believe that. Those are strong words now when you think about it. Think deep on it. Better never rests.”

The players bought in.

“We are trying to stay hungry and be the best we can be every single day,” junior All-American tight end Brock Bowers said. “Actually, I think we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that and we just have to keep it going throughout fall camp and the end of the season.”

Smart said the team is driven by intrinsic motivation.

“We’re not going to be controlled by outside narratives and what people say and who’s going to be the quarterback,” Smart said.

NOTES — Freeze at Ole Miss was 3-2 against A&M, winning the last three meetings. … SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, now a special assistant to the commissioner for football relations at the SEC, aided Freeze in his return. … “I thank commissioner Sankey and all the guys, Coach Cutcliffe in particular, who’s a great resource for all of us,” Freeze said. “Commissioner Sankey has been an incredible support and obviously a lot of wisdom that I’ve sought from him through the years. He’s always shot me dead straight and been very truthful with me, which I respect and really, really admire and love.” Nick Saban attempted to hire Freeze as co-offensive coordinator in 2018, according to al.com, but Sankey pressured Alabama not to hire Freeze because Ole Miss faced NCAA penalties for violations under his watch. LSU and Missouri also looked into possibly hiring Freeze, but had pushback from the league. SEC bylaws require its schools to consult with the league commissioner before hiring a coach “who has engaged in unethical conduct as defined under NCAA Bylaws or who has participated in activity that resulted, or may result, in a Level I, Level II or major infraction.” … Freeze was hired at Liberty after his NCAA-mandated suspension ended. He was 34-15 at Liberty, winning a trio of bowls. … Freeze’s best season at Ole Miss was 10-3 in 2015 that included a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State as the Rebels finished in the Top 10 for the first time since 1969. Freeze also beat Saban, joining LSU’s Les Miles and Florida’s Steve Spurrier as only the third SEC coach to beat Saban in back-to-back seasons. … Freeze was forced to resign at Ole Miss by chancellor Jeff Vitter and athletics director Ross Bjork, who now is at A&M.