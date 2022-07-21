Auburn embracing former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada

ATLANTA — Auburn sophomore Zach Calzada has a chance to be possibly the first quarterback to beat Alabama’s Nick Saban at two different schools.

Calzada, who led Texas A&M to a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide last year, is in the running to be the Tigers’ starting quarterback after transferring during the offseason.

“We appreciate his leadership,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday. “We appreciate just his work ethic. He has experience. He’s played. The only unfortunate thing is we didn’t get a chance to have him in spring, because of his shoulder going through all the team periods because we hurt him.”

Calzada served as the backup to Haynes King at A&M last season, but King suffered a season-ending injury early in a 10-7 victory over Colorado during the second game of the year.

Calzada then started the last 10 games. He ended the season with 2,185 yards passing, completing 184 of 327 passes with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was at his best against Alabama, throwing for 285 yards on 21-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. He added 12 yards rushing on two carries.

“Zach is a tremendous human being,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday. “I hated to lose Zach. He’s a competitor. He has tremendous arm talent. He’s competitive. He’s tough. He’s smart. He’s a team guy. Zach will do anything in the world to win for his teams.”

And his new team has been happy to have him on board.

“He’s a great asset to us,” Auburn senior tight end John Samuel Shenker said. “Obviously, this QB battle will be fun to watch here in the coming weeks as they duel it out in fall camp. But he’s a great mind of the game, very knowledgeable, and I’m excited to keep working with him. I’ve worked with him since spring. Obviously he was out a little during the spring, but now in the summer, he’s kind of back, and it’s been fun to work with him and T.J. [Finley] and Robby [Ashford].”

Calzada and Ashford, who came from Oregon, are among nine transfers set to play for Auburn this year along with Finley, who transferred from LSU last year.

“That’s the life we live in right now with guys that transfer,” Shenker said. “There’s so many guys that are transferring now. It’s crazy. Somebody said like only 50% of the guys actually find a home.”

Auburn junior running back Tank Bigsby loves Calzada’s toughness.

“You want to play for someone that’s got that dog in them, and he didn’t back down,” Bigsby said.

Auburn saw that in last year’s 20-3 loss at A&M. Calzada dislocated his shoulder during the game but had it popped back in and finished off the victory, completing 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards.

“He didn’t give up,” Bigsby said. “He didn’t quit.”

A&M will play at Auburn on Nov. 12.

“I think they’re getting a great human being and a talented football player,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be a pain in our tail when we play them. I know that. I know he’s in a battle right now, but Zach is a very talented guy, and they’re blessed to have him. He will do a great job for them.”