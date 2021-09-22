Arkansas' QB Jefferson poses a big threat to Texas A&M's defense

Dual-threat quarterbacks have found running room against Texas A&M, which is a big concern for the Aggies heading into Saturday’s game against Arkansas, because the Razorbacks’ 6-foot-3, 245-pound signal-caller KJ Jefferson outweighs eight of A&M’s defensive starters.
“He’s got a big-time arm, but he can really run the ball,” longtime Arkansas Democrat-Gazette beat writer Bob Holt said. “He’s physical.”
Jefferson has 180 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns, adding power to a ground game that ranks eighth nationally averaging 282.3 yards per game.
“I don’t know what he exactly weighs,” Holt said. “He told us in camp he weighed 245, and he wanted to lose some weight. Then he was down to 237. I don’t know if it’s a mistake by [coach] Sam Pittman, but on his radio show the last couple of weeks he has [said] he’s 255. I don’t think he’s quite that big, but he’s a load. And I can just imagine being a cornerback. If you see KJ Jefferson coming around the end and he’s got a head of steam built up, I wouldn’t want to be trying to tackle him.”
A&M’s 210-pound junior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. compares Jefferson to Cam Newton, who stood 6-6 and weighed 250 when he led Auburn to the 2010 national title.
“[Jefferson’s] a big-time leader on that team,” O’Neal said. “We’ve got to be able to stop him on everything he does.”
Based on statistics, A&M wants Jefferson to throw. The Aggies are allowing only 77.3 yards passing per game to lead the country. A&M hasn’t been as good against the run, allowing 162 yards per game to rank 87th, which is uncharacteristic under defensive coordinator Mike Elko. The unit ranked second last year against the run, allowing only 92 yards per game. A&M ranked third in 2018, allowing 95.2 yards per game and its worst showing against the run under Elko was 130.7 two years ago, which still ranked 30th.
Quarterback containment has been A&M’s biggest issue with Kent State’s Dustin Crum and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis combining for 136 yards on 20 carries. They totaled nine runs of at least 8 yards with Lewis having four for 10 or more, including a 30-yard effort. Jefferson is much bigger than the 6-2, 215-pound Lewis or 6-3, 207-pound Crum.
In last week’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico, A&M held quarterback Terry Wilson to minus 14 yards on nine carries thanks to four sacks. The 6-3, 210-pound Wilson, who has more than 1,000 yards rushing in his career, had runs of 8 and 5 yards, but New Mexico received little from its running backs. That group is a strength for Arkansas, which has four running backs with at least 100 yards.
“They run the football so well, so their play-action game is good, and their receivers are big and physical,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Jefferson’s top target is 6-3, 225-pound Treylon Burks, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick, who has 13 receptions for 206 yards. He’s helped Jefferson complete 39 of 63 passes for 632 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Jefferson has a passing efficiency of 160.8 to rank 27th in the country. By comparison, A&M sophomore Zach Calzada, who has started only one game after replacing an injured Haynes King, ranks 89th with a rating of 117.6.
Jefferson has five career starts. The highlight was a 40-21 victory over Texas two weeks ago when he had 10 carries for 73 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 138 yards.
“[He’s] tall, athletic, and he can run,” Fisher said. “He’s strong. He has that body where just because you hit him doesn’t mean he goes down. He’s going to be a heck of a challenge, no doubt.”
A&M’s defense, with nine returning starters, will be the stiffest test for Jefferson. A&M is allowing only 5.7 points per game to also lead the country and hasn’t allowed a point in the last seven quarters heading into the Top 25 matchup of 3-0 teams at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
• NOTES — Arkansas could be missing two starting offensive linemen Saturday. Junior center Ricky Stromberg and right tackle Dalton Wagner left Saturday’s 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern and neither have practiced, Pittman said on the SEC coaches’ teleconference Wednesday. Stromberg, who shared SEC offensive lineman of the week honors, has 22 career starts and Wagner has 21. If they can’t play, senior right guard Ty Clary moves to center, and left guard Brady Latham moves to right tackle with junior Luke Jones starting at left guard and sophomore Beaux Limmer starting at right guard. Limmer has seven career starts and Jones has none. ... When Fisher arrived at A&M from Florida State, he talked to Pittman about possibly joining the staff. “I’ve always had great respect for Sam,” Fisher said. “I think Sam has not only turned into being a great head football coach, he was a great offensive line coach.” Pittman, who is in his second season as a head coach, was an offensive line coach for almost three decades. He coached at Georgia from 2016-19, the last year adding the title of assistant head coach. Fisher opted to keep offensive line coach Jim Turner when he arrived at A&M, but Turner left after the 2018 season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Fisher didn’t say if he actually offered Pittman a job. ... The A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field is a sellout. Fans can purchase Alabama tickets through StubHub. A&M students with a sports pass will begin pulling tickets for the Alabama game on Oct. 4. A&M still has available Auburn three-game flex packs, which includes games against Auburn and Prairie View A&M along with either Mississippi State or South Carolina. Fans can purchase tickets at 12thman.com online or by calling 1-888-99-AGGIE.