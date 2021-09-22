Arkansas' QB Jefferson poses a big threat to Texas A&M's defense

• NOTES — Arkansas could be missing two starting offensive linemen Saturday. Junior center Ricky Stromberg and right tackle Dalton Wagner left Saturday’s 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern and neither have practiced, Pittman said on the SEC coaches’ teleconference Wednesday. Stromberg, who shared SEC offensive lineman of the week honors, has 22 career starts and Wagner has 21. If they can’t play, senior right guard Ty Clary moves to center, and left guard Brady Latham moves to right tackle with junior Luke Jones starting at left guard and sophomore Beaux Limmer starting at right guard. Limmer has seven career starts and Jones has none. ... When Fisher arrived at A&M from Florida State, he talked to Pittman about possibly joining the staff. “I’ve always had great respect for Sam,” Fisher said. “I think Sam has not only turned into being a great head football coach, he was a great offensive line coach.” Pittman, who is in his second season as a head coach, was an offensive line coach for almost three decades. He coached at Georgia from 2016-19, the last year adding the title of assistant head coach. Fisher opted to keep offensive line coach Jim Turner when he arrived at A&M, but Turner left after the 2018 season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Fisher didn’t say if he actually offered Pittman a job. ... The A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field is a sellout. Fans can purchase Alabama tickets through StubHub. A&M students with a sports pass will begin pulling tickets for the Alabama game on Oct. 4. A&M still has available Auburn three-game flex packs, which includes games against Auburn and Prairie View A&M along with either Mississippi State or South Carolina. Fans can purchase tickets at 12thman.com online or by calling 1-888-99-AGGIE.