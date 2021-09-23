Arkansas football coach would have loved playing Texas A&M at home

The 16th-ranked Arkansas football team would appear to have a great chance Saturday to end a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M. It would look even better for the designated home team if the game were being played at its home: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The matchup moved to Kyle Field last season from its neutral site at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some thought Arkansas would get to host this year’s game as reciprocation, but that is not happening.
“I don’t feel great about it to be honest with you,” second-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “I get the situation. I understand last year, but going over there then going neutral, to me [we] go over there ... but we’re in a contract. I understand that.”
The Razorbacks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, are only 5.5-point underdogs in the 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting at AT&T Stadium after playing the Aggies as double-digit underdogs the last three years.
The game called the Southwest Classic has spent most of its life in Arlington since the schools began meeting annually in 2009. The schools did play a home-and-home series in 2012-13 when the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference, but the other games have been played at AT&T Stadium.
When last year’s game was moved to Kyle Field, many speculated that this year’s game would be played in Fayetteville, but that would have extended the schools’ contract at AT&T Stadium to two more years. The contract runs through 2024 with the expectation that the series will return to campus afterward.
Arkansas, which entered the national rankings with a 40-21 victory at home over then-No. 15 Texas two weeks ago, might have a tough time keeping that ranking because of its schedule. The Razorbacks play at No. 2 Georgia next week and at No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 9. They will host No. 23 Auburn on Oct. 16 and play at LSU on Nov. 13 and at top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 20. Arkansas also will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“If you were to look at our situation over the next five games, we have three home games and we play in [Reynolds Razorback Stadium] once,” Pittman said. “I believe that if we’re in this stadium that we’re hard to beat because of our fans.”
It’s not sour grapes, just facts, Pittman said.
“Listen, everybody will think, ‘Oh, Coach is throwing out excuses,’” Pittman said. “No, I’m not. We haven’t even played the game yet. I feel very confident we can go in and play well at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. I do. But would I rather have them in here? Yes.”
Arkansas officials have liked having the series in Arlington because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones graduated from Arkansas and the school heavily recruits Texas. There are 26 Texans on the roster, including junior wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford from Rockdale, who is among 13 Texans listed on the Razorbacks’ depth chart this week.
“It’s such a big game obviously being from Texas and recruitingwise as well,” said Arkansas senior linebacker Bumper Pool, who played at Lucas Lovejoy. “I have so many friends from my high school that went to A&M. Same thing with Texas. These games mean so much, not only for me but for recruiting. It’s such a big fanbase with Razorbacks in that Dallas area, so I’m excited to see the turnout of Razorback fans there. It’s going to be a big one.”