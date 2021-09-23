Arkansas football coach would have loved playing Texas A&M at home

The 16th-ranked Arkansas football team would appear to have a great chance Saturday to end a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M. It would look even better for the designated home team if the game were being played at its home: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The matchup moved to Kyle Field last season from its neutral site at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some thought Arkansas would get to host this year’s game as reciprocation, but that is not happening.

“I don’t feel great about it to be honest with you,” second-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “I get the situation. I understand last year, but going over there then going neutral, to me [we] go over there ... but we’re in a contract. I understand that.”

The Razorbacks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, are only 5.5-point underdogs in the 2:30 p.m. Saturday meeting at AT&T Stadium after playing the Aggies as double-digit underdogs the last three years.

The game called the Southwest Classic has spent most of its life in Arlington since the schools began meeting annually in 2009. The schools did play a home-and-home series in 2012-13 when the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference, but the other games have been played at AT&T Stadium.