Arkansas attacks Texas A&M’s strong pass defense early in 20-10 win over Aggies

The Razorbacks pushed their lead to 17-0 less than four minutes later on Jefferson’s 48-yard touchdown pass to AJ Green with 13:55 left in the second quarter. Green broke through multiple tackle attempts as the Aggies failed to wrap him up after the catch.

“I didn’t think we tackled well,” Fisher said. “We didn’t tackle in space very well, especially in the first half of the game. We were very poor in our tackling in my opinion.”

In the second half, A&M put nickelback Antonio Johnson on Burks in man coverage. The move limited Burks’ targets to two, and he only had one catch for 7 yards in the third quarter. He later saw limited action due to injury, but the damage was already done.

“They showed what they showed as we seen in film,” Burks said. “And we attacked on the plays that we were supposed to like we said we would in practice.”

A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal said Arkansas’ execution was better than expected.

“[There are] a lot of young guys on this team, and a lot of young guys that are playing as well,” Leal said. “I definitely say this will be a wake-up call for those guys just to get after it and to come back with a different mentality next week.”