Arkansas attacks Texas A&M’s strong pass defense early in 20-10 win over Aggies

ARLINGTON — Seventh-ranked Texas A&M boasted the best pass defense in the country entering Saturday’s Southwest Classic, allowing just 77.3 yards per game.
Those numbers didn’t intimidate Arkansas.
The 16th-ranked Razorbacks found ways to make plays through the air, often big plays that helped them build a 17-0 lead in the first half en route to a 20-10 win over A&M at AT&T Stadium.
“You never win a game in the first 10, 15 minutes of a game, but you can sure put yourself behind the 8-ball. That’s what we did,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Arkansas’ two first-half touchdowns were in part due to poor pass coverage by the Aggies.
A promising A&M drive into Arkansas territory in the first quarter ended in a punt, and the Razorback faithful roared on the first play of the ensuing drive as Treylon Burks caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson for a 10-0 lead. Burks had single-man coverage on the outside against A&M cornerback Myles Jones, who has seen limited time early this season after coming back from an injury.
Burks finished the day with a game-best six catches for 167 yards.
“It’s hard to press him ... he’s so big, you know,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks. “And he made a lot of plays today. Very valuable.”
The Razorbacks pushed their lead to 17-0 less than four minutes later on Jefferson’s 48-yard touchdown pass to AJ Green with 13:55 left in the second quarter. Green broke through multiple tackle attempts as the Aggies failed to wrap him up after the catch.
“I didn’t think we tackled well,” Fisher said. “We didn’t tackle in space very well, especially in the first half of the game. We were very poor in our tackling in my opinion.”
In the second half, A&M put nickelback Antonio Johnson on Burks in man coverage. The move limited Burks’ targets to two, and he only had one catch for 7 yards in the third quarter. He later saw limited action due to injury, but the damage was already done.
“They showed what they showed as we seen in film,” Burks said. “And we attacked on the plays that we were supposed to like we said we would in practice.”
A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal said Arkansas’ execution was better than expected.
“[There are] a lot of young guys on this team, and a lot of young guys that are playing as well,” Leal said. “I definitely say this will be a wake-up call for those guys just to get after it and to come back with a different mentality next week.”