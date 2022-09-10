Appalachian State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Texas A&M and Appalachian State played just a couple hundred feet above sea level on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field, but the Mountaineers gave the No. 6 Aggies a severe case of altitude sickness on offense in their 17-14 upset win.

App State took a 17-14 lead with 8:05 left in the game on a 29-yard field goal. The Mountaineers missed a prime chance to take a seven-point lead before the field goal. Receiver Christian Wells dropped an open pass on third-and-9 that likely would have been a touchdown.

It didn't matter. The field goal was all App State needed to win.

A&M had a chance to tie the game on its ensuing drive, but Caden Davis missed a 47-yard field goal with just under four minutes left in the game.

App State ran out the clock by gaining one final first down. The Mountaineers controlled the game from start to finish. App State won the time of possession by 41:29 to 18:31.

A&M had nine drives and totaled a 186 yards of offense against an App State team that allowed 63 points and 567 yards in a loss to North Carolina last week. The Aggies ran 38 plays on offense and only six of those came in Mountaineer territory. A&M fumbled twice. Both turnovers led to touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

App State broke a 7-7 tie with 2:34 left in the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice to Henry Pearson on a third-and-9 attempt. The Mountaineers managed to move the chains when it mattered and converted 9 of 20 third downs and 3 of 5 fourth down attempts.

The Aggies responded immediately. Devon Achane showed his track speed and ran the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to the house to tie the game at 14 just 14 seconds later. Achane broke loose from a tackle near midfield during the return.

A lackluster first-half performance on offense on both sides left the Aggies and Mountaineers tied at 7 at the break.

App State capitalized off an A&M turnover to take a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. After quarterback Haynes King lost a fumble at the Aggies’ 29-yard line, the Mountaineers took advantage of the short field and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run five plays later.

A&M responded on the ensuing drive and tied the game at 7 with 11:38 left in the first half. The Aggies used big runs to drive down the field despite a lack of a run game in the first half. King scrambled down the sideline for a gain of 31 two plays before Achane took the ball to the end zone from 26 yards out on a cutback carry.

A&M continues non-conference play against Miami (Fla.) next Saturday before starting Southeastern Conference action. The Aggies and Hurricanes will kickoff at 8 p.m.