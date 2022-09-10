Appalachian State-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Personnel update: Texas A&M freshman defensive tackle Walter Nolen did not dress Saturday and wore a protective boot on his right leg. A&M center Bryce Foster also was not available for the second straight game after missing the opener with an illness. Matthew Wykoff started in Foster’s place. Foster, a sophomore, made 12 starts last season. Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones did not play, and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson was not in uniform.

• Scoreless after all: Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice looked to link up with wide receiver Christian Horn for a 25-yard score, but the would-be touchdown pass was ruled incomplete on review. The ensuing third-down pass sailed out of bounds, and the Mountaineers’ 42-yard field goal try hit off the right upright as the game remained tied at zero.

• Hot potato: A&M quarterback Haynes King fumbled on a third down, and offensive lineman Layden Robinson picked up the ball. Robinson tried to advance it but fumbled before going down. The Mountaineers took over on the A&M 29-yard line.

• Key statistic: A&M’s two offensive drives in the first quarter lasted a combined 3:31 as the Mountaineers dominated possession early, establishing the theme for the day.

SECOND QUARTER

• Breaking through: App State’s second trip deep into A&M territory went much better than the first. Running back Ahmani Marshall found the end zone on a 4-yard run to start the quarter as the Mountaineers went up 7-0.

• Showing off the wheels: Facing third-and-14 on his own 31, King kept it himself and took off for a 31-yard run to get the Aggies in Mountaineer territory for the first time. Two plays later, Devon Achane got A&M on the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown run.

• Defense almost into offense: Demani Richardson’s hit on App State’s Brice looked to be a fumble recovered by the Aggies and returned 46 yards for a TD. After an official review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, and the Mountaineers turned it over on downs a few plays later.

• Key statistic: The Aggie offense had just 77 yards of offense in the second quarter — 75 of those came on A&M’s touchdown drive.

THIRD QUARTER

• Turnover woes: With the Aggies driving, King completed a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Evan Stewart. On the catch-and-run, Stewart was hit by an App State defender and fumbled in Mountaineer territory. App State recovered and scored on the ensuing drive.

• Returning hero: Achane tied the score at 14 with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Achane’s score came 14 seconds after the Mountaineers took the lead on Brice’s 9-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson.

• Key statistic: A&M’s defense recorded its first sack of the afternoon in the period.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Lucky break: App State wide receiver Christian Wells dropped a would-be touchdown pass on third down from the A&M 12 as the Aggie defense apparently dodged a much more crippling play. The Mountaineers instead were forced to settle for a Michael Hughes 29-yard field goal and a 17-14 lead.

• Missed opportunity: Aggie kicker Caden Davis’s 47-yard field goal try was A&M’s only attempt of the day and would’ve been a career long for the graduate.

• Few chances: A&M had just one offensive possession in the fourth quarter as App State held the ball for 10:38 in the period. The Mountaineers finished the game with 82 offensive snaps to A&M’s 38.

• Key statistic: The Aggies’ six-game winning streak over Sun Belt Conference opponents came to an end. A&M’s last loss to a Sun Belt team came in 2008 to Arkansas State 18-14.

— JAKE WEESE