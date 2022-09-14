Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.

Against App State, A&M was only 13-of-20 passing for 97 yards with the longest completion 19 yards to true freshman Evan Stewart, who had five catches for 48 yards. Senior Ainias Smith added four receptions for 21 yards with a long of 11. It was only the second time in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s five seasons at A&M that the Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion. The other came in a 20-7 victory over LSU in 2020 at rain-drenched Kyle Field as both teams managed just 267 total yards.

A&M had runs of 31 yards by quarterback Haynes King and 26 by running back Devon Achane against App State but otherwise the Aggies were limited to 129 yards on 36 plays.

“We had opportunities in the game,” Fisher said. “Whether it was protection, a dropped ball or a high throw or we didn’t get the route right, just things like that ... we’ve got to execute better.”

The 24th-ranked Aggies will try to regain their offensive prowess against 13th-ranked Miami (2-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. Miami first-year coach Mario Cristobal said the Aggies didn’t have their best day last Saturday, but App State also played a great game.

“Those two things collided,” Cristobal said. “I think that truly masked the reality that they are really an explosive and talented offense with world class speed all over the place.”

Cristobal said the Aggies have an offensive line that probably averages 6-foot-5, 320 pounds.

“These are the best of the best that have been recruited and developed there,” Cristobal said. “They are complemented by 10.1, 10.2 , 10.5, 10.6 [-second] 100-meter guys at the different skilled positions. They didn’t click, but we’ve seen them click both last year and in the first game this year, so we’re expecting their very best, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Both teams have youngsters at wide receiver. Miami sophomore Xavier Restrepo has a team-high 11 catches for 172 yards followed by sophomore Brashard Smith (6-65) and redshirt freshman Michael Redding III (5-76). Sophomore running back Henry Parrish Jr. has five catches for 49 yards, and sophomore wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith adds three catches for 49 yards. The group this week will add sophomore wide receiver Jacolby George, who was suspended for the first two games.

Smith and Stewart each have 10 catches for the Aggies, while sophomore Yulkeith Brown and true freshman Chris Marshall each have four catches. Brown is from Miami.

“When you play a team that has a lot of great players, you game plan for everything they do and everybody that they have,” Cristobal said. “[Brown] is certainly another great player for them, so he’s part of the game plan for sure.”

• NOTES — Fisher hasn’t announced who will start at quarterback for A&M on Saturday. “We’re repping our guys,” he said on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference Wednesday. “I’m not going to elaborate on who’s taking what reps with what group to [indicate what] we’re going to do Saturday. We’re looking at everything.”