Appalachian State good enough to get Texas A&M's attention

Appalachian State didn’t have to come within a two-point conversion of beating North Carolina last week for Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher to know the quality of the Mountaineers’ program coming to Kyle Field on Saturday.

Fisher, who grew up in West Virginia, is well versed in one of the nation’s previous best Football Championship Subdivision programs that moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015. Appalachian State pulled off one of college football’s biggest upsets in 2007 with a 34-32 victory over fifth-ranked Michigan in “The Big House.” The Mountaineers took the lead on a 24-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and on the last play blocked a Michigan 37-yard field-goal try.

Appalachian State was in the process of winning its third straight NCAA Division I-AA Championship, something Fisher got an early glimpse of as LSU’s offensive coordinator in 2005 when the Tigers grabbed a 24-0 victory over the Mountaineers.

“They moved the ball like crazy. They just didn’t score,” Fisher said. “And we had to take drives, and I mean they were hard. I knew what kind of team it was, and as crazy as it sounds, [beating Michigan] did not shock me. It shocked that you hear they lost the game, because they had a chance at the end to win and had got the field goal blocked and all that. But at the same time, I knew they were a really good football team.”

The Mountaineers went 12-3 that season, beating Northern Iowa 21-16 for the I-AA title. LSU, which was 11-2 and ranked sixth, had wider winning margins against Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Miami and Vanderbilt.

“I walked off the field that day and said you know what guys? This is better than half the teams we’ve played this year,” Fisher said.

Appalachian State was a member of the Southern Conference in 2005. The SoCon league included Furman and Georgia Southern at that time, and Marshall was in the league from 1977-96 before moving to Division I-A (now FBS). Fisher said the Southern Conference was Division I-AA’s best league back then with many of the programs since moving up a classification.

“It was crazy good,” Fisher said.

Appalachian State has never had a losing season since making the jump to the FBS. The Mountaineers are 54-11 since joining the Sun Belt Conference, never losing more than two games in a season.

“We have a tremendous opponent coming in,” Fisher said. “They have one heck of a football team and always have and have for a long time.”

Southern Conference teams were great at getting transfers to complement their recruiting classes, creating a winning culture that App State continues today. App State has five six-year players, 23 five-year players and 21 fourth-year players.

“That place has always done that,” Fisher said.

App State is 80-25 overall since the 2014 transition to FBS. That’s the sixth-most victories in the country trailing Alabama (105-10), Clemson (100-13), Ohio State (94-11), Oklahoma (87-19) and Georgia (87-21).

“This is a great football team that I think could be in any major conference across the country and be extremely competitive and be at the top,” Fisher said.

App State is led by quarterback Chase Brice, a sixth-year senior who also played at Clemson (2017-19) and Duke (2021). He threw for a career-high 361 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in last week’s 63-61 loss to North Carolina. He completed 25 of 36 passes to 12 different receivers. App State had a chance to take a 57-56 lead with 31 seconds left on a two-point conversion, but Brice missed an open receiver.

“He put his heart and soul into this game and this program for the last two years,” third-year App State coach Shawn Clark said. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing over again. Chase Brice is a phenomenal leader, a phenomenal young man, and we’re going to keep supporting him as long as I’m here.”

The Mountaineers showed great balance, rushing for 352 yards on 24 carries.

“They run that stretch play as good as anyone in ball,” Fisher said.