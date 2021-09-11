Alex Miller: Three quick takes from Texas A&M’s win over Colorado

2. Spiller ends quiet performance loudly

The Aggies often turned to running back Isaiah Spiller in times of need last season. They did so again Saturday only this time through the air. Spiller’s over-the-shoulder, 18-yard TD catch with 2:41 left silenced a rowdy Colorado crowd and led to a roar from a sea of fans in maroon in a major reversal of fortune. Spiller had managed just 20 yards on eight carries, his lowest rushing total since a 7-yard performance as a true freshman in the Aggies’ loss to Georgia in 2019. He led A&M in catches on Saturday, however, and his two biggest came on the Aggies’ last drive including an 8-yard reception on third-and-8 from the Colorado 27-yard line.

The Aggies want to see Spiller grinding out yardage on the ground, but the veteran’s receiving skills looked in fine form as they sprung A&M free from what would’ve been a rough early season loss for a team with College Football Playoff aspirations.

3. Defense shines

Despite A&M’s struggles on offense, the Aggies stayed in the game thanks to first-half stands and second-half adjustments by their defense.