NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama’s Nick Saban is so focused on football that it took the seven-time national champion two years to find the time to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary. Saban and his wife toured Italy this summer.

“I kept getting out of going because I didn’t really want to go and take 10 days to not be around [football],” Saban said. “But it was a great trip. And I would recommend that anybody go.”

Florence, Rome and the 34-mile Amalfi Coast were all “fantastic,” Saban said. “And we got Roll Tide at everywhere we went.”

That included the Ferrari plant they toured.

“These cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting Roll Tide,” Saban said. “I guess we must have a pretty decent brand, I’m talking about the University of Alabama now, but it was an enjoyable trip and I’d recommend it to anyone.”

It wasn’t hard for Saban to get back to the grind. He has to replace 10 players who were drafted, including three in the first round.

“We’ve had a very good off-season with our team,” Saban said. “Good spring practice, very good summer. The team is taking shape. We are still evolving as a team. Lots of new players, some experienced players to go with some of the good, young players that we have in the program.’

Saban also has new coordinators, a young face in 31-year-old Tommy Rees on offense and a grizzly, 65-year-old Kevin Steele on defense.

Rees comes from Notre Dame where he was offensive coordinator three years. He’s reinvigorated the unit and even 71-year-old Saban is ready to go.

“I still feel like I’m 39,” Saban said. “Tommy’s great, he’s mature. He does a good job presenting to the players. He has a great relationship with the players. He’s very bright. He understands the game.”

Rees and Saban have to replace quarterback Bryce Young who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and was the overall top pick in the NFL Draft.

Battling to replace Young are Norte Dame sophomore transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and sophomore Jalen Milroe who filled in for Young in beating A&M last year. He had 111 yards passing and added 81 yards rushing on 17 carries in his first start.

“[Rees] is a very good quarterbacks coach in terms of helping guys improve at that position in which I think is critical,” Saban said. “We don’t have any issues. He’s very respectful of what we want to do and how we want to do it. The guy’s hungry, he wants to learn. I think he’s one of the brightest, young coaches I’ve been around for a long time.”

Steele is at the other end of the spectrum. This is his third stint with Saban. Steele was defensive coordinator and assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach in 2007-08 and he was the program’s player personnel director in 2013 and inside linebackers coach in ’14.

“He knows the system, he knows what’s expected,” Saban said.

Steele, the former Baylor head coach, has to replace six starters including linebacker Will Anderson Jr., a first-round NFL pick and defensive back Brian Branch who was picked in the second round.

Saban and his new coordinators will try to help Alabama reclaim its spot as the SEC’s top team. Georgia, which has won back-to-back national championships, is expected to be picked as the league’s favorite by those covering the SEC Media Days. That’s been Alabama since 2010, except for two times.

“I’m not here to create expectations for our team,” Saban said. “Lots of people will do that. But expectations in some way are a premeditated way to create disappointment.”