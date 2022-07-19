Alabama's Nick Saban learns from his comments about Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher

ATLANTA — Alabama football coach Nick Saban is great at learning from his mistakes, a trait that’s helped him win seven national championships.

Eight years ago the defensive-minded Saban got on his soapbox in an attempt to slow down hurry-up offenses, citing safety concerns. His plea fell on deaf ears, so Saban adapted. He signed better quarterbacks and wide receivers, eventually winning two more national titles with high-powered offenses.

Saban got back on his soapbox in May, accusing Texas A&M of taking advantage of NIL — name, image and likeness — rules by buying the top-ranked recruiting class of all time. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher lashed back, calling Saban “despicable” and a “narcissist,” adding that “some people think they’re God.”

Within 24 hours Saban admitted he was wrong in singling out A&M and others in how they used the new NIL rules to their advantage. Fisher brushed off Saban’s attempt at an apology, saying he was done with Saban. It was an interesting development since Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-04, helping Saban win his first national title.

There were no fireworks when the two met at the Southeastern Conference spring meetings on May 31 in Destin, Florida. Fisher said he was done talking about it and was moving on, while Saban said he had no problem with Fisher.

After more time to reflect, Saban has taken himself to task.

“I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally in terms of maybe there is something I can do better,” Saban said Tuesday at the SEC Media Days. “So any comments that anybody makes or any coach, I’ll always take into consideration, but there is no issues or problems [with Fisher].”

Saban’s main problem was not winning the national championship last year. He lost games to former assistants Fisher and Georgia’s Kirby Smith then signed the second-best recruiting class behind A&M.

The Aggies didn’t buy their class. A&M outrecruited the Crimson Tide — legally. A&M has powerful donors as do many other schools including Alabama, and recruits know that.

The NIL era has changed everything. Saban wanted to impress that upon Birmingham, Alabama, businessmen when he singled out A&M, also stating Jackson State and its coach Deion Sanders paid a million bucks to land an NCAA Division I recruit and said Miami booster John Ruiz had funded numerous deals for Hurricane athletes. Saban’s mistake was naming names, especially the fiery Fisher’s.

He’s still trying to bury that mistake.

“First of all, I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said. “He’s done a great job at A&M. He did a great job for us.”

Fisher appeared the early winner in the rift, but the Aggies have yet to build on beating Alabama and signing that record-setting class. A&M is ranked 61st in recruiting the class of 2023 with just five players committed. Alabama, a notorious slow starter but fast finisher in recruiting each year, is ranked 11th with 12 recruits committed.

Fisher will get his chance to talk about his program, NIL and Saban on Thursday when the SEC Media Days conclude. But the next real judgement day between the two is Oct. 8 when A&M visits Alabama. It was circled on both teams’ calendars as they ran off Kyle Field last year.

The recent war of words was a reminder how important that game will be.

“A couple of my teammates said something [about Fisher’s comments],” Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said. “I watched [Fisher’s press conference], but I really don’t get into all the social media stuff. I don’t tweet any of that. When we play Texas A&M, everything will be addressed then.”

Anderson said the Crimson Tide didn’t take Fisher’s comments personally.

“There’s nothing we can do about it but go out there and play football on the field,” Anderson said. “We can’t say much about our reaction but handle business on the field whenever we play them.”

After Johnny Manziel and the Aggies upset Alabama in 2012, the television screens in Alabama’s weight rooms that summer replayed the loss. Whether it helped or not, Alabama won the rematch 49-42. But apparently Fisher’s press conference isn’t must-see TV in the ’Bama locker room.

“Everybody is circled. We approach every game the same,” Anderson said. “Every game is a national championship game for us.”

Some would argue this year’s Alabama-A&M game is almost that big. Price will be on the line. Call it a mini Iron Bowl game, if you will. Alabama will want to beat the Aggies almost as bad as it wants to top rival Auburn. And for A&M, it will be a preview of that first time the Aggies again play old rival Texas.

Alabama does have the revenge factor in its corner after last season’s 41-38 loss. Alabama outgained A&M in yardage 522-379, but the Crimson Tide lost a fumble, threw an interception and allowed a 96-yard kickoff return.

Alabama senior defensive back Jordan Battle said the team made too many mistakes.

“We have to focus on keeping mental errors at a low, make sure everyone is on the same page,” Battle said. “The biggest thing is communication. We have to make sure everybody is on the same page before every play.”

The rematch, indeed, might be decided by a communication error — a verbal blunder by a coach that riles the opponent or inspires his players to have his back.

