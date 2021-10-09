Alabama-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER

• Electric start: Texas A&M started quickly when Zach Calzada completed an 11-yard pass on the game’s third play then got hit late by Alabama’s Malachi Moore, who was called for targeting and ejected from the game.

• Busted assignments: Alabama running back Raydell Williams caught a pass near the Crimson Tide sideline at the line of scrimmage with no defender close, sprinting 20 yards for the touchdown. Three plays later, A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught a 27-yard touchdown pass with no defender within 12 yards.

• A first: Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. fumbled on third-and-1, and A&M’s Leon O’Neal came up with the Aggies’ first fumble recovery of the season.

• Key statistic: Calzada completed 7 of 7 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Alabama trailed by double digits after a completed quarter for the first time since the third quarter against LSU in 2019.

SECOND QUARTER

• Super theft: A&M safety Demani Richardson cut in front of intended receiver Jahleel Billingsley and intercepted a pass in the end zone on third-and-goal from the A&M 1-yard line.