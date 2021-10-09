Alabama-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter look

FIRST QUARTER
• Electric start: Texas A&M started quickly when Zach Calzada completed an 11-yard pass on the game’s third play then got hit late by Alabama’s Malachi Moore, who was called for targeting and ejected from the game.
• Busted assignments: Alabama running back Raydell Williams caught a pass near the Crimson Tide sideline at the line of scrimmage with no defender close, sprinting 20 yards for the touchdown. Three plays later, A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught a 27-yard touchdown pass with no defender within 12 yards.
• A first: Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. fumbled on third-and-1, and A&M’s Leon O’Neal came up with the Aggies’ first fumble recovery of the season.
• Key statistic: Calzada completed 7 of 7 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Alabama trailed by double digits after a completed quarter for the first time since the third quarter against LSU in 2019.
SECOND QUARTER
• Super theft: A&M safety Demani Richardson cut in front of intended receiver Jahleel Billingsley and intercepted a pass in the end zone on third-and-goal from the A&M 1-yard line.
• Not in tune: Miscommunication between Calzada and wide receiver Ainias Smith led to an interception by Alabama free safety DeMarcco Hellams. Smith went deep, while Calzada expected him to cut outside where he threw the ball.
• Finishing touch: A&M’s Isaiah Spiller had a 15-yard touchdown run, covering the final yard by using Alabama defender Brian Branch as a cushion, rolling over him and extending the ball over the goal line.
• But that crowd, though: Alabama lined up to go for it on fourth-and-4 at the A&M 40 with under two minutes left in the half, but right tackle Chris Owens drew a motion penalty, so the Crimson Tide punted.
• Key statistic: Alabama went 0 for 4 on third downs in the quarter.
THIRD QUARTER
• Special plays: Alabama’s Brooks Ja’Corey blocked a punt, and teammate King Mwikuta recovered it for a touchdown. A&M’s Devon Achane returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. The scores came 14 seconds apart.
• False celebration: The Aggies momentarily celebrated what they thought was a fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker Aaron Hansford, but on the play, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young managed to bounce a pass in the direction of a receiver as A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons brought him to the ground.
• Blitz beater: Alabama’s Jameson Williams beat A&M freshman cornerback Tyreek Chappell for a 29-yard touchdown catch. Chappell had Williams solo in coverage as A&M blitzed, but Alabama picked it up successfully.
• Key statistic: Alabama outgained A&M in yardage 160-10 in the quarter.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Knocked away: Alabama tight end Cameron Latu was about to control the go-ahead 17-yard touchdown reception, but A&M’s Leon O’Neal Jr. knocked the ball away. The Crimson Tide eventually settled for a field goal on the drive.
• A gift touchdown: Alabama’s Williams caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on a hurry-up play following his 32-yard reception. Williams secured the catch with a knee on the ground and no A&M player nearby. CBS’ replay showed Alabama’s left tackle appeared to move before the snap, which should have drawn an illegal procedure penalty.
• Answering: Trailing for the first time, A&M responded with a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to tie the score at 38. Smith caught a 25-yard touchdown pass on a pretty toss from Calzada, who had to be helped from the field after the play.
• Key statistic: Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal gave A&M the win.
— ROBERT CESSNA