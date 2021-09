Texas A&M's flex pack of games including the Alabama matchup on Oct. 9 at Kyle Field are sold out.

A limited number of season tickets for the remaining six games, including Alabama, remain and can be purchased through the 12th Man Foundation. The Flex pack of games involving Auburn (Nov. 6) also remain. Season tickets, single-game tickets and flex packs for the 2021 season are available online at 12thman.com/footballtickets.