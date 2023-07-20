NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas place-kicker Justin Tucker’s 40-yard field goal sailed through the Kyle Field uprights as time expired on Nov. 11, 2011, imprinting a memory for both Longhorn and Aggie faithful for years to come.

That gave UT a 27-25 victory and was the last points scored between the two football teams in a rivalry that has been dormant for over a decade. The kick and game since has often been the finishing argument between the fan bases in conversation and on social media.

Current Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith remembered the game very differently at SEC Media Days on Monday.

“I remember A&M won,” he said with confidence as he exited his podium in the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

Smith’s mother, Samyra, laughed when told about that Tuesday and said she was surprised he would forget how that game ended. After all, the bold youngster proudly wore a Texas T-shirt while the family sat among recruits and A&M officials while on a recruiting trip for his older brother Maurice.

“We’re there as guests of A&M, but Ainias wore a Longhorn shirt,” she said through laughter. “He did not care that we were sitting with the brass of Aggies — where they put the recruits. He did not care. He kept rooting and yelling for any positive instance on that field for the Longhorns in the midst of all the Aggies.”

Though Ainias won’t be around when the Aggies and Longhorns meet again, with Texas officially joining the SEC, he had a lot to share about his first experiences with the rivalry.

“To this day, they’re always competing, whether it’s on the field or in school, whatever the case is, they’re always going to be competing against each other,” Smith said Monday.

Ainias offered his brother up as an excuse for the actions of his youth, which he downplayed slightly.

“We were low key going for Texas at the time, because my brother had wanted to go to Texas,” Smith said.

Maurice Smith said it was his first experience of a collegiate rivalry game, which made an impression.

“I just remember being in the stands and the stadium was moving because it was so loud,” Maurice said. “That was my first time looking at Kyle Field like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’ The lights were on. That was huge for me. Now that I’ve played in that stadium, I would rate it at least top three [in the country] as far as stadiums I’ve played in.”

Ainias’ older brother ultimately got his fair share of big-time SEC games while spending three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Georgia for a year. His departure from Alabama was a tough situation in which the Smith family learned to turn a critical eye towards the promises of coaches.

Years later, Ainias reversed his initial burnt orange course and donned the maroon and white for his college career. At the time of his signing, Smith said he trusted coach Jimbo Fisher’s plan for him in the offense and for the academics the school offered, so he inked his letter of intent with A&M.

"I was like, wow, that is huge that he would say that because trust is a big word," Samyra told The Eagle during Ainias’ freshman season. "Ainias used to say years ago that he didn't trust college coaches because of what happened to his brother, so for him to say that, I was like, OK, here we go."

Just like the wide receiver himself, a lot has changed in Aggieland since Ainias' first trip to Kyle Field.

“I do remember the seats were not like they are now,” he said. “We definitely renovated the stadium. It’s definitely nice, as you know.