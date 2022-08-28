Ainias Smith returns for one more season in Aggieland with the right mindset

Texas A&M’s versatile athlete Ainias Smith didn’t mince words when addressing his team’s mentality coming into the 2022 season. With 2021’s 8-4 record hanging over their collective head, the Aggies are out for payback.

“The mindset is totally different,” Smith said. “We came up short and lost some games that we shouldn’t have, and we’re coming back for vengeance.”

Still, it wasn’t retribution that brought the do-it-all playmaker for the Aggies back for his senior season. Smith ultimately decided he needed another year of personal growth before tackling professional football.

“I felt like I needed to go ahead and hone in a little bit more on my skills and really just the details of how to do things,” Smith said during spring practice. “I’m not saying that I didn’t have any confidence of me doing that on the next level. I just wanted to go ahead and not necessarily prove myself but just show my worth and really just increase my value.”

Not only did the Aggies swing in the opposite direction after a 9-1 season with an Orange Bowl title in 2020, Smith’s production decreased during his junior season. Both, it could be argued, hinged around inconsistent quarterback play.

After jumping from 248 receiving yards in his freshman season to 564 in 2020, Smith fell to 509 on 47 receptions last year. He also saw a significant drop in snaps from the running back position, taking just eight carries last season. In 2020 he was handed the ball 49 times.

Smith also led the team in uncatchable target percentage, with 20.51% of the balls thrown his way deemed out of his grasp by SECStatCat.com. That ranks third in the conference last season, according to the data analysis website.

Smith said last season’s underproduction as well as the unfulfilled expectations of the team still weigh heavy on his mind.

“I think about that all the time,” he said, “just looking back at the season and watching film and looking at our mistakes and things that we could have done better, bringing that to the attention to our guys and making sure they know what happened last season and upping the standard.”

With tight end Jalen Wydermyer having left early, Smith knows he will factor even more into the Aggie offense in 2022, whether it be in the Xs and Os during game day or as one of the most experienced players on a team filled with young talent that needs guidance in practice and off the field.

“He’s involved in every play,” recently named wide receivers coach James Coley said. “He’s there chirping and talking, and that’s the way he approaches the game. For him, it’s a mental edge. He’s not one of those guys that we’ve all seen in the past that may stand on the side. If he’s not in getting ready for his rep, he’s in on other people’s reps. He’s been huge for the young guys, because he’s always talking to them. He’s huge for the older guys, because he’s talking to them too.”

Smith pulls some motivation from what he sees in his future at the next level.

At the 2022 Pro Bowl, San Fransisco 49ers’ playmaker Debo Samuel called his position a “wide back,” converging his roles as a wide receiver and running back. Smith said he could see himself following in the same mold in professional football.

“I actually want to give a shoutout and appreciation to Debo Samuel,” Smith said last spring. “It’s not very easy for anybody to do that on the next level, especially in the NFL. For him to be able to do that, it really shows that people like me out there can be valued. There’s definitely the opportunity that he’s opened up for not only myself but other people under me.”

Until that point when Smith hears his name called as a part of the NFL draft, his focus is producing and leading during his last season in Aggieland.

“He’s got the right mindset,” Coley said.