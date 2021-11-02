 Skip to main content
AggiesCAN food drive underway through November
AggiesCAN food drive underway through November

Texas A&M’s annual food drive AggiesCAN is underway through November. The Aggies are collecting donations for the 21st straight year to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry. Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted at volleyball and swimming and diving matches on Friday, A&M’s football game against Auburn on Saturday, the women’s basketball game on Nov. 9 and the men’s game on Nov. 10. Donations also can be made through the text-to-donate method by texting “AggiesCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 313131.

