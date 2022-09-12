Aggies struggling with execution

Some are debating whether Haynes King should be replaced as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback or if head coach Jimbo Fisher would be better off having someone else call plays.

Fisher and three of his players at Monday’s weekly press conference all had the same simple answer to the team’s problems: execution.

“We just gotta execute,” junior offensive guard Layden Robinson said. “We just gotta execute our assignment and do our job.”

Senior safety Demani Richardson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith also mentioned the need for execution, something Fisher brought up within 15 seconds in explaining Saturday’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

“We did not execute to the level we needed to execute at to win the game,” Fisher said. “I am very disappointed in how we played. We had opportunities to win the game and should have played much better in the game. We didn’t. We have to practice better, play better and execute at a higher level.”

Somewhat shockingly, A&M woefully lost the battle of execution to the Sun Belt Conference’s App State which ran 82 plays for 315 yards, never turning the ball over. A&M had only 186 yards on 36 plays.

“It’s just a matter of want-to,” Smith said. “We can all do our best to try and go ahead and enforce everything we want to do, but at the end of the day, when it’s time for that time to come [and play] if people aren’t all the way locked in, then it’s not going to be what we want it to be. And at the end of the day, some people – there’s times where people weren’t bought in. You could see it in practice and it showed in the game.”

Smith saying teammates weren’t on board turned heads and raised eyebrows, but Fisher explained the buy-in Smith referenced was game preparation, which Smith and other team leaders had talked about with Fisher earlier in the day. Young players often are satisfied with being perfect on two of three repetitions, three of four or even 9 of 10, while veterans such as Smith aren’t satisfied with anything less than perfection in 100, Fisher said.

That’s an area App State had an edge on the Aggies. The Mountaineers had 32 players on their depth chart who had been in the program at least four years. That experience showed. A&M has only nine seniors on scholarships and tight end Max Wright and cornerback Myles Jones have yet to play this year.

A&M’s young players who were four- and five-star recruits couldn’t match App State’s ability to run plays to precision. A&M’s talented young players not being locked in enough to make more game-changing plays after going through fall camp and the season opener is a concern.

They have a week to get it right. If A&M’s execution doesn’t improve against 13th-ranked Miami on Saturday night, the season will be in danger of being executed.

A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster was expected to return to practice Monday, Fisher said. Foster, who has been sided with an injury, would be a big boast to an offensive line, which has struggled. Redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff has started in place of Foster, who started 12 games last season. … Junior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, true freshman defensive lineman Walter Nolen, Jones and Wright also were expected to practice, Fisher said, but senior linebacker Andre White Jr. (who was hurt against App State), could miss Saturday’s game. … A&M opened as an 8.5-point favorite over Miami and it has dropped to 5.5. … A&M’s game against Miami will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN. A&M’s Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will kick at 6 p.m. and be on ESPN.