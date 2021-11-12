Aggies or Rebels? Go with the matchup's best team over its best player

Ole Miss also has injuries at wide receiver. Junior backup Dannis Jackson made his first career start last week, while making his second career start at wide receiver was another junior backup John Rhys Plumlee, who started at quarterback as a freshman for eight games before losing the job to Corral.

Corral also is hurt. He’s expected to play despite an ankle injury that kept him out of practice for the second straight week. The injury has altered his style. He ran the ball just six times for 9 yards in last week’s 27-14 victory over Liberty. That’s in sharp contrast to the 30 carries he had for 195 yards in a 31-26 victory over Tennessee.

If Corral can’t run, you have to like A&M’s chances Saturday. Dual-threat quarterbacks have caused A&M problems this season, including Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, who had 50 yards on eight carries in a 20-10 victory. Corral still has the ability to beat A&M without running. He’s thrown only two interceptions in 272 attempts. The only quarterbacks in the 117 listed in the NCAA efficiency ratings with less are Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and Toledo’s Dequan Finn with one each, but they’ve also attempted fewer passes — 109 for Williams and 171 Finn. Williams also plays in the defenseless Big 12 Conference and Toledo plays in the Mid-American Conference.