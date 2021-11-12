Aggies or Rebels? Go with the matchup's best team over its best player

No. 12 Ole Miss will have the best player in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference football game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. But 11th-ranked Texas A&M will have the better team.
That doesn’t guarantee the Aggies will win, but it should help.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is college football’s best player. He’s thrown for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 528 yards and another 10 scores through nine games this season. He’s the 2021 version of Johnny Manziel, who through nine games in 2021 had thrown for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns.
That’s right. The same exact totals for both players.
Manziel was the better runner and had 922 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing at this juncture of the 2012 season. But Manziel also was working behind an offensive line that featured a trio of first-round NFL picks (tackles Luke Joeckel and Jake Matthews, guard Cedric Ogbuehi), a fifth-round pick (guard Jarvis Harrison) and a center that played five years in the league (Patrick Lewis).
Corral is working behind a line that doesn’t have first-round picks, and its best player, guard Ben Brown, suffered a season-ending injury against Tennessee, halting his string of 40 straight starts. The Rebels started a guy last week at right guard who was on their defense a few weeks before.
Ole Miss also has injuries at wide receiver. Junior backup Dannis Jackson made his first career start last week, while making his second career start at wide receiver was another junior backup John Rhys Plumlee, who started at quarterback as a freshman for eight games before losing the job to Corral.
Corral also is hurt. He’s expected to play despite an ankle injury that kept him out of practice for the second straight week. The injury has altered his style. He ran the ball just six times for 9 yards in last week’s 27-14 victory over Liberty. That’s in sharp contrast to the 30 carries he had for 195 yards in a 31-26 victory over Tennessee.
If Corral can’t run, you have to like A&M’s chances Saturday. Dual-threat quarterbacks have caused A&M problems this season, including Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, who had 50 yards on eight carries in a 20-10 victory. Corral still has the ability to beat A&M without running. He’s thrown only two interceptions in 272 attempts. The only quarterbacks in the 117 listed in the NCAA efficiency ratings with less are Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and Toledo’s Dequan Finn with one each, but they’ve also attempted fewer passes — 109 for Williams and 171 Finn. Williams also plays in the defenseless Big 12 Conference and Toledo plays in the Mid-American Conference.
Corral does a great job of protecting the football. His only fumble came on a sack, meaning he’s not fumbled on the 97 times he’s been a ballcarrier. Add in his pass attempts and the 19 times he’s been sacked and Corral has had just three turnovers in 388 plays. That’s incredible considering defenses are focused on him, and defenders are delivering their best shots. He’s also smart throwing the ball away, which probably is why his 66.9% completion rate might seem low.
A&M’s defense will be by far his stiffest test. A&M’s front four is a mini NFL line. The Aggies will bring pressure from all angles.
Even if Corral plays well, the Aggies should win. Their running game is the offense’s strength, which matches Ole Miss’ weakness on defense. The Aggies have good luck in Oxford, Mississippi, going 4-1 in games played nearby The Grove. For context, Alabama also is 4-1 in its last five trips to Ole Miss.
But the Aggies know firsthand how quarterback play can lift a lesser team to victory. Saturday’s matchup probably will be Corral’s last chance to impress the Heisman Trophy voters. ESPN’s College GameDay will be there. If Corral can win a shootout, it might be enough to at least get him to New York as a finalist.
One thing Corral and Ole Miss have working for them is karma. Manziel’s Heisman moment came in the 10th game of the season at Alabama when he bobbled the football after bumping into one of his linemen, gained control of it, scrambled and hit Ryan Swope for a touchdown on third down en route to building a 20-0 lead. The Aggies held on to win 29-24 against the eventual national champions.
Those type of moments come around once in a lifetime, not every nine years. At least the Aggies hope so.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.