Aggies not deterred by light crowd Saturday at Kyle Field

A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The announced attendance was 90,177, but it appeared far less fans actually entered the stadium and even fewer remained after the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance. It was the lowest attended game of the season and the smallest crowd at Kyle Field since the stadium was expanded before the 2014 season not counting the 2020 season, which had limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temperatures hovered in the high 30s as a steady rain fell throughout the contest. A&M right guard Layden Robinson said he wasn’t disappointed with the light crowd given the elements.

“Some of the stuff like that is expected,” Robinson said. “But we really don’t pay attention too much in the crowd. We have to play the game no matter if there’s zero people in the stadium, if there’s a thousand people in the stadium, if the stadium is fully packed. We have to do our job, and we have to play. That’s not a factor in our play at all.”

Many of those who remained all four quarters watched the latter part of the game from dry areas in the concourses or underneath overhangs. Others embraced the elements — a group of men scattered throughout the mostly empty third deck of the south end zone and ran shirtless through the bleachers during the second half.

“We’re all disappointed, not where we want to be,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But they will be packed out of here next week I think for the things that go on and we play LSU. I’m sure they’ll be here.”

When the clock hit zero, the Aggies rejoiced after etching their first win since Sept. 24. Right tackle Reuben Fatheree and defensive tackle Albert Regis joined the Aggie Yell Leaders to lead the Aggie War Hymn. Corps of Cadets freshmen tackled the Yell Leaders on Kyle Field for the first time since the Aggies beat Miami on Sept. 17. Senior defensive back Demani Richardson and teammates smiled as they ran off the field, high-fiving fans in the south end zone tunnel.

“It finally feels good, slowly creeping out of the dark hole or whatever,” A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said. “But it’s a start from right now. We take what we get and just move forward from now on.”

UMass players near cannon fire

Before Saturday’s game, the Parsons Mounted Cavalry fired its cannon in the northeast corner of Kyle Field as the A&M football team took the field. The blank shot took place near a couple of UMass players who kneeled in prayer.

A&M’s Commandant Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis discussed the incident after the game in a series of tweets. He noted the players were never in danger and that Parsons Mounted Cavalry was asked by the A&M athletics department during the middle of the season to fire the cannon as the team runs onto the field.

The cannon is traditionally fired to celebrate an A&M score, and cadets and staff members clear people out of the way, Michaelis added.

“Two opposing team members unfortunately opted not to move from the end zone after being warned that the cannon was about to be fired,” Michaelis wrote in a tweet. “A 25-foot zone surrounding the cannon is outlined by red paint on the track even though the impact area is 10 feet. Sandwich boards also are up around the canon alerting the public to it firing without warning.”