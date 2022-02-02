 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggies look to add to nation’s best recruiting class
0 Comments

Aggies look to add to nation’s best recruiting class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M football program is expected to add a few more key players to the top-ranked recruiting class in the country on Wednesday.

The Aggies in December's three-day signing period had the consensus top class that included five five-star recruits by 247Sports.com.

A&M, heading into Wednesday, is in the running to possibly add two more five-star recruits in Cypress Park linebacker Harold Perkins and defensive end Shemar Stewart from Opalocka, Fla., along with four-star safety Jacoby Mathews from Ponchatoula, La.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee Postgame: Buzz Williams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert