Aggies look to add to nation’s best recruiting class

Texas A&M football program is expected to add a few more key players to the top-ranked recruiting class in the country on Wednesday.

The Aggies in December's three-day signing period had the consensus top class that included five five-star recruits by 247Sports.com.

A&M, heading into Wednesday, is in the running to possibly add two more five-star recruits in Cypress Park linebacker Harold Perkins and defensive end Shemar Stewart from Opalocka, Fla., along with four-star safety Jacoby Mathews from Ponchatoula, La.