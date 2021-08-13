Aggies look for Hansford to play a bigger role

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Hansford is looking to build on a solid season he had in Johnson’s shadow. Hansford had 49 tackles last season at weakside linebacker to rank second on the team to Johnson’s 86. Hansford played in all 10 games, with nine starts. Hansford could have tried to make an NFL roster this season, but opted to return for a second senior season, which will be his sixth overall in Aggieland.

Hansford is among nine returning starters on a defense that ranked ninth in the country last season in total defense, allowing only 317.3 yards per game. The Aggies were even better against the run, allowing only 72.3 yards per game. Johnson’s play in the middle was a big reason for that success, something A&M is hopeful will continue with help from Hansford, who finally has found his niche.

Hansford played wide receiver and tight end his first three seasons, seeing limited action. He played in two games in 2016, taking a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury. The Washington, D.C., native had three receptions for 39 yards as a freshman in 2017, adding four tackles on special teams as he played in seven games. He missed the 2018 season with another injury. Hansford made the switch to linebacker before the 2019 season because his athleticism impressed Fisher.