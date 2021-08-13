Aggies look for Hansford to play a bigger role

It’s been a big month for Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford. He was among 20 former and current Aggie athletes who received their degrees Friday. Hansford was able to walk the stage at Reed Arena because it didn’t interfere with football, where he’s hopeful to be another graduate of sorts.
Hansford is being counted on to help replace middle linebacker Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons and was the unit’s heart-and-soul.
“Anytime someone leaves, someone has to step up,” A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko said. “We are hoping Aaron can step up and become a more vocal player.”
Surprisingly, Hansford is not known for being verbal, though he received his degree in communication.
“Everybody thinks leadership is vocal,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Leadership comes in many ways. It’s how you affect your teammates. Is it vocal? Is it off the field? Is it on the field? Is it by example? You change behavior. You want people to play like you. You want people to play to your standards. So leadership comes in a lot of different ways.”
Hansford has put in the work to become a team leader.
“Aaron has become more vocal, but his [leadership] is more, I think, by example and how hard he plays and the type of athlete he is,” Fisher said.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Hansford is looking to build on a solid season he had in Johnson’s shadow. Hansford had 49 tackles last season at weakside linebacker to rank second on the team to Johnson’s 86. Hansford played in all 10 games, with nine starts. Hansford could have tried to make an NFL roster this season, but opted to return for a second senior season, which will be his sixth overall in Aggieland.
Hansford is among nine returning starters on a defense that ranked ninth in the country last season in total defense, allowing only 317.3 yards per game. The Aggies were even better against the run, allowing only 72.3 yards per game. Johnson’s play in the middle was a big reason for that success, something A&M is hopeful will continue with help from Hansford, who finally has found his niche.
Hansford played wide receiver and tight end his first three seasons, seeing limited action. He played in two games in 2016, taking a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury. The Washington, D.C., native had three receptions for 39 yards as a freshman in 2017, adding four tackles on special teams as he played in seven games. He missed the 2018 season with another injury. Hansford made the switch to linebacker before the 2019 season because his athleticism impressed Fisher.
Hansford played in all 13 games in 2019, making one start. He had 15 tackles, three of them for losses, playing behind Johnson and Anthony Hines III, who had a huge sophomore season. Hines, coming off a redshirt season because of an injury, started every game and had 73 tackles. But Hines opted out of the 2020 season and Hansford took advantage by becoming a starter.
“We thought [Hansford] could be a natural pass rush guy, which he does a great job in pass rush when he blitzes,” Fisher said late last season. “We thought with his athleticism, he would be very good at that.”
More is expected this season out of Hansford, who made the preseason Butkus Award watchlist. Johnson, who was drafted by Pittsburgh, was a semifinalist last season for the award that goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Hansford will wear the No. 1 jersey this season, which was Johnson’s number. It’ll be Hansford’s fourth number. He wore No. 21 his first season, then switched to No. 15 for two seasons before wearing No. 33 last season.
Hansford is No. 1 when it comes to experience at linebacker, with 11 career starts. The only other linebacker on the team with a start is junior Andre White Jr., who has only one. The unit is short on experience, but not talent.
“This is as athletic as we have been at linebacker since we’ve been here,” Elko said. “Right now, the group that we have, minus Aaron [Hansford], haven’t played a lot, athletically they are a really, really good group. We are really looking forward to what they can do, sideline to sideline.”