Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, who plays at Humble Atascocita.

Taumanupepe (6-3, 380) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was a District 21-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior in 2021. Taumanupepe announced on Saturday he received an offer from A&M and pledged Monday night.

A&M has nine known commitments in its 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked 34th nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Taumanupepe is the fourth prospect to commit to the Aggies since Saturday.

— Eagle staff report

We Ain't Done Yet.

