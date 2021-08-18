Aggies in NFL transactions: Moore placed on injured reserve; Davis, Hines waived/injured

A trio of former Aggie football players were part of NFL roster moves Tuesday. The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the injured reserve and waived/injured wide receiver Quartney Davis. Dallas also waived/injured linebacker Anthony Hines III. If Davis or Hines clear waivers, they will revert to their teams’ injured reserve list.

Moore was signed by Indianapolis in late July. He has played in 66 career games in time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Oakland Raiders (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Miami Dolphins (2015) and the New York Giants (2013-15). He was originally selected by the Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Davis signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in January. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Vikings after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.

Hines started for the Aggies in 2019, but opted out of last season. Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent. He was hurt in last weekend’s game against Arizona while covering a kickoff. Hines had two tackles in the Hall of Fame game against Pittsburgh the week before.