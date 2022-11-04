Aggies have work cut out for them against running Gators on Saturday

Texas A&M’s defense will have to wake up early Saturday to avoid being run over for a second straight week.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Gators are just about the worst possible opponent for the Aggies after they gave up 390 yards rushing last week to Ole Miss.

Florida (4-4, 1-4), like A&M (3-5, 1-4), is fighting to become bowl eligible. Winning Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kyle Field will be huge for one of them. The Gators will try to follow the Ole Miss’ lead.

The Rebels showed why they’re the best Power Five conference running team in the nation, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in last week’s 31-28 victory over the Aggies. A&M often was helpless against Ole Miss’ schemes that showcased freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who powered his way to 205 yards. And even when A&M did force Ole Miss into passing situations, quarterback Jaxson Dart often hurt them with his legs, rushing for 95 yards on 17 carries.

That’s a concern for A&M on Saturday, because the 6-foot-3.5, 232-pound Richardson is the centerpiece in Florida’s balanced running attack that averages 198.5 yards per game to rank 24th in the country. Richardson has 410 yards rushing on 67 carries (6.1 average) with six touchdowns. He also has completed 114 of 207 passes for 1,638 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions.

“We’ve got to be able to play the run defense better and contain the quarterback in the pocket, especially this week,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Anthony Richardson is a phenomenal athlete. He does a great job of that, keeping plays alive.”

Mobile quarterbacks have hurt A&M this season. Dart was the fourth signal-caller to rush for at least 60 yards against the Aggies. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had 105 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in A&M’s 23-21 victory as the Razorbacks missed a late go-ahead field goal. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe had 83 yards rushing on 17 carries in a 24-20 Crimson Tide victory.

Dart passed for 140 yards and three touchdowns, but he hurt A&M the most on the ground. He had runs of 11, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 19 yards. Several times Dart turned a potential sack into a short gain, helping the Rebels pile up 530 yards on 83 plays, both season-high marks by an A&M opponent.

“We just have to do a better job of keeping the pocket contained,” A&M sophomore defensive lineman Fadil Diggs said. “We were doing a good job of collapsing the pocket, but you have to be able to collapse the pocket and keep containment at the same time. And for [Dart] to run around and extend plays, it was because we lost our containment.”

Richardson and the Gators have had a roller-coaster season. Florida knocked off seventh-ranked Utah 29-26 in the opener as Richardson rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns and threw effectively for 168 yards on 17-of-24 passing, but the Gators stood at 2-2 because of losses to 20th-ranked Kentucky 26-16 and 11th-ranked Tennessee 38-33. After beating Eastern Washington 52-17 and Missouri 24-17, Florida suffered back-to-back losses to 18th-ranked LSU 45-35 and top-ranked Georgia 42-20.

Richardson struggled against Kentucky, passing for only 143 yards on 14 of 35 with just 4 yards rushing. He had 19 yards rushing on 11 carries last week against Georgia, completing 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with an interception.

Richardson has a passing efficiency rating of 125.9 to rank 91st in the country. He’s ranked 11th in the SEC ahead of only South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (95th, 124.4) and Auburn’s Robby Ashford (101st, 119.4). Richardson has completed only 55.1% of his passes. Ashford is the only SEC quarterback worse at 52.6%. A&M’s quarterbacks don’t qualify to be considered in the rankings because you have to average 15 attempts per game or play in 75% of the team’s games. In five games, King has completed 57% of his passes and has a 118.20 passing efficiency. Max Johnson is at 60.6% with a 135.67 rating in four games, and Conner Weigman is at 61% with a 144.7 rating in two games.

First-year Florida coach Billy Napier contributes Richardson’s inconsistency to a combination of things.

“Sometimes it’s fundamentals at that position, whether it’s footwork, whether it’s mental relative to his progression and processing what’s going on out there,” Napier said on the this week’s SEC coaches’ teleconference. “Sometimes it’s [the] players around the quarterback. Sometimes the quarterback gets a lot of the praise and he gets a lot of the criticism. ... Certainly a lot contributes to quarterback play. Anthony is his own worst critic. He continues to improve as a player, not only physically but mentally.”

Richardson has played well in the last five games with 1,215 yards passing, seven touchdowns and only three interceptions for a 147.8 passer rating. He’s added 276 yards rushing on 43 carries (6.5) with three touchdowns.

“When you rush him, you’ve got to get him to throw,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to hit him legally, but you can’t get overzealous and try to rush out of your lane. Do you job in the concepts of what you’re trying to do and play very disciplined.”

Richardson is part of Florida’s three-headed running attack. Sophomore Montrell Johnson Jr. has 449 yards rushing on 70 carries (6.4) with seven touchdowns, and freshman Trevor Etienne who adds 387 yards on 64 carries (6.0) with four touchdowns.

A&M’s defense is allowing 205.6 yards rushing per game to rank 120th in the country. Ole Miss became the third opponent to top 200 yards rushing against A&M this season along with Alabama (288) and Arkansas (244). Florida has topped 200 yards rushing against LSU (210) South Florida (217), Missouri (231), Eastern Washington (274) and Utah (283).

• NOTES — Richardson is among six Power Five Conference quarterbacks with 1,600 yards passing and 400 yards rushing. The others are Oregon’s Bo Nix (2,221 passing, 441 rushing), North Carolina’s Drake Maye (2,671-439), LSU’s Jayden Daniels (1,812-524), Duke’s Riley Leonard (1,693-481) and Dart (1,911-473). Jefferson (1,697-389) is 11 rushing yards shy of joining the group. ... The only other quarterback to top 100 yards rushing against A&M and Fisher was LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2018 (29 carries, 132 yards).