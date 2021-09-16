Aggies' chances at making CFP rest on Zach Calzada's shoulders

Zach Calzada has the chance of a lifetime.
Two weeks ago it seemed Calzada would spend the 2021 season with the Texas A&M football team as Haynes King’s backup then after year’s end decide if he wanted to enter the NCAA transfer portal. But King broke his right tibia in last week’s 10-7 victory at Colorado, and Calzada will make his first start Saturday against New Mexico. He’s about to become the face of the nation’s seventh-ranked team that returned 15 starters.
He wouldn’t be the first Aggie quarterback to rise to the occasion after being thrust into the spotlight due to an injury. Branndon Stewart threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Aggies to a 36-33 double-overtime victory over Kansas State in the 1998 Big 12 Conference Championship game after Randy McCown injured his shoulder in the regular-season finale against Texas. Stewart ended his career with a 24-14 loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, but he’s fondly remembered as the last Aggie quarterback to win a conference title.
More than two decades later, the Aggies are still looking for a signal-caller to lead them to a conference crown. Calzada has the ability to make that happen.
He appeared to be vying for the title as the nation’s worst backup through three quarters against Colorado. He was 10-of-24 passing for 65 yards and a passing rating of 64.42, which would rank him last among 117 quarterbacks in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. He was just awful. A week after A&M led the nation in converting third downs, the Calzada-led Aggies converted just 3 of 13.
Calzada’s struggles were understandable, almost expected. He hadn’t seen action in a game since November 2019. He played in three games that season, throwing 24 passes against Texas State, Lamar and Texas-San Antonio, teams that combined for an 11-25 record that year.
Even in practice, Calzada has had few if any snaps with the first team since King was named the starter. Mentally, there was no way he expected to be playing against Colorado with the outcome in doubt. But suddenly the 17-point underdog Buffaloes had to look like an NFL team to the sophomore off the bench, and it didn’t help that the offense had gone three-and-out twice with King still in the game.
While Calzada struggled, A&M was lucky he didn’t do worse and cough up one or two horrific plays to end any chance of winning. Because he avoided a major catastrophe, the game was still there for the taking in the fourth quarter, and Calzada seized it, completing 8 of 14 passes for 118 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He shook off fumbling on what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown inches short of the goal line by leading A&M on an 11-play, 77-yard drive on the next possession.
“The touchdown he threw to win the game, that ball was on the money,” New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales said. “I mean, that was a great thrown down the sideline to the tailback out of the backfield. That’s a big-time throw. That’s a throw [you see] on Sundays.”
After spending most of the game overthrowing and underthrowing receivers, Calzada teamed up with Isaiah Spiller on a beautiful 18-yard wheel route. Calzada can throw a football through a car wash and not get it wet, but on the TD pass, he drifted left and lofted a deftly thrown touch pass that hit Spiller in stride.
Some of Gonzales’ praise might have been coach speak. If Calzada plays against the Lobos for three quarters the way he did against Colorado, then New Mexico has a chance to be in the game. But the Lobos are a four-touchdown underdog. A&M should be able to win easily with Blake Bost under center. Bost is Calzada’s backup, a freshman from Port Neches-Groves whom Aggie fans were introduced to this week. Fans at Kyle Field don’t want to see Bost on Saturday until the fourth quarter, maybe halfway through the third quarter if things go well.
It’s important Calzada gets snaps, produces and gains confidence heading into next week’s Southeastern Conference opener against 20th-ranked Arkansas followed by games against Mississippi State and defending national champion Alabama. He’s right where he hoped to be when the Georgia native opted to sign with the Aggies after Georgia made a late push to keep him at home. And if he leads A&M to victories in the next four or five games, the Aggies will be in position to make the SEC title game and possibly play Georgia in their quest to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Gonzales said Calzada is good enough to do that.
“[It’s] the old story of Wally Pipp,” Gonzales said. “You don’t give up your spot. Sometimes ... who knows? So he’s good enough. He’s really good.”
The Aggies hope so.
