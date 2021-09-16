Aggies' chances at making CFP rest on Zach Calzada's shoulders

Calzada’s struggles were understandable, almost expected. He hadn’t seen action in a game since November 2019. He played in three games that season, throwing 24 passes against Texas State, Lamar and Texas-San Antonio, teams that combined for an 11-25 record that year.

Even in practice, Calzada has had few if any snaps with the first team since King was named the starter. Mentally, there was no way he expected to be playing against Colorado with the outcome in doubt. But suddenly the 17-point underdog Buffaloes had to look like an NFL team to the sophomore off the bench, and it didn’t help that the offense had gone three-and-out twice with King still in the game.

While Calzada struggled, A&M was lucky he didn’t do worse and cough up one or two horrific plays to end any chance of winning. Because he avoided a major catastrophe, the game was still there for the taking in the fourth quarter, and Calzada seized it, completing 8 of 14 passes for 118 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He shook off fumbling on what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown inches short of the goal line by leading A&M on an 11-play, 77-yard drive on the next possession.