Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry will transfer to Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound DeBerry, who was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2021 and earned honorable mention this past season and as a sophomore, made the announcement via social media Tuesday. DeBerry, who attended Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, played in 39 games in four seasons with the Eagles, making 158 tackles, 14 for loss. He had four interceptions and broke up 19 passes.

DeBerry is the third ACC defensive back to join A&M from the NCAA portal, joining Florida State’s Sam McCall and North Carolina’s Tony Grimes.

Taylor enters portal: Texas A&M redshirt freshman defensive back Bobby Taylor has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor, who will have four years of eligibility remaining, made the announcement via social media Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Taylor did not play last year. The former four-star recruit from Katy High School was on the sideline wearing shorts and a jersey for Saturday’s spring-ending Maroon & White Game.

