Former Texas A&M defensive end Terry Price will be inducted posthumously into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Price passed away at the age of 55 on June 23, 2023.

Other members of the class are Gary Ashby (baseball), Texas Tech; Amy Benz (golf), SMU; Shaun Johnson (swimming), Texas; Jolanda Jones (track and field), Houston; Kevin Scanlon (football), Arkansas; Ken Stadel (track and field), Rice; Terry Teagle (basketball), Baylor; and Bubba Thornton (track and field, football), TCU.

Price was a four-year letterman at A&M (1986-89), helping the Aggies win Southwest Conference Championships in 1986 and ‘87. Price helped the Wrecking Crew defense rank first or second in total defense and rushing defense all four seasons in the Southwest Conference. Price earned All-SWC honors as a senior with 57 tackles and 14 quarterback pressures.

Price, who played at A&M for Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum, started his coaching career as a volunteer on Slocum’s staff in 1992. He also coached at Western Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss. He was hired at Texas Tech in 2011, but never coached there as he joined Kevin Sumlin’s staff for the 2012 season and was retained with Jimbo Fisher came in 2018.