Aggie punter Nik Constantinou named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou made the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list announced Wednesday. Constantinou is entering his third season as A&M’s starting punter. As a sophomore last season he led the Southeastern Conference and was ranked 17th nationally at 45.71 yards per punt. Constantinou has earned multiple All-SEC honors including making the preseason first team this season.
