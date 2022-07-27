 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggie punter Nik Constantinou named to Ray Guy Award watch list

  • 0

Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou made the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list announced Wednesday. Constantinou is entering his third season as A&M’s starting punter. As a sophomore last season he led the Southeastern Conference and was ranked 17th nationally at 45.71 yards per punt. Constantinou has earned multiple All-SEC honors including making the preseason first team this season.

The Aggies will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field. For ticket information, call 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M Unified Voices: Mark Schnippenkoetter

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert