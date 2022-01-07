 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie kicker Seth Small declares for the NFL draft
Aggie kicker Seth Small declares for the NFL draft

Texas A&M place-kicker Seth Small won’t return for a fifth senior season. He announced his decision via social media, saying he will enter the NFL draft.

Small made 71 of 91 field goals in his career, including 22 of 27 last season.

