Aggie kicker Seth Small declares for the NFL draft

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.
The 12th Man continues to amaze and grow, a Texas A&M tradition that originated 100 years ago today.
Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum announced he is cancer free on Facebook late Monday night.
Texas A&M has hired Ole Miss’ D.J. Durkin to replace defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to multiple reports.
The Texas A&M football team landed linebacker Harold Perkins, a five-star recruit from Cypress Park in the class of 2022, who announced hi…
Cypress Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman, who signed with Texas A&M earlier this month, was named the nation’s best quarterback by the National…
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is transferring to Auburn.
Texas A&M isn’t playing in the Gator Bowl, but the Aggies or the Southeastern Conference might still have financial obligations to the New…
A memorial service was held Tuesday in Dodge City, Kansas, for Carl Ross Bjork, father of Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork.