Aggie Heart Award goes to TE Wright; Achane, Jackson grab MVP awards

Senior tight end Max Wright was the recipient of the Aggie Heart Award at the football team’s banquet held Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions.

The Heart Award is annually presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The team’s highest award is voted on by the players.

“Max brings a great attitude every day and has played the game with a lot of passion and toughness,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release. “He has given everything he has to this program and our football team. I am proud of the young man he has become and his growth both on and off of the field.”

Wright had nine receptions for 129 yards with a touchdown. Wright was much more than statistics this season as he battled through injuries. He missed the first two games and when he returned he was at less than 100%. Wright didn’t make his first catch until his fifth game. He then came on strong with five catches for 59 yards against Florida before getting hurt the next week against Auburn, forcing him to miss the last two games.

The former defensive lineman played 40 games in his career, moving to offense before his sophomore season.

A&M running back Devon Achane was named the offense’s most valuable player and fellow junior McKinnley Jackson was the defense’s MVP.

Here are the award winners from the season-ending banquet by the Texas A&M football team.

OVERALL TEAM

Heart Award: Max Wright. Captains: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Demani Richardson, Wright. Community Service: Ainias Smith, Chase Lane

OFFENSE

Leadership Award: Wright. Unselfish Leadership Award: Dametrious Crownover, Earnest Crownover, Matthew Wykoff. Top Newcomer Award: Kam Dewberry, Donovan Green, Le’Veon Moss, Mark Nabou, Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Conner Weigman. Attitude Award: Max Johnson, Haynes King, Moss, Trey Zuhn III. Most Explosive Award: Bryce Foster. Toughness Award: King, Moss, Layden Robinson. Mr. Dependable: Reuben Fatheree II. MVP: Devon Achane. Defensive Scout Team: Nana Boadi-Owusu, Jaxson Slanker and Micaiah Overton. Most Improved: Amari Daniels, Moose Muhammad III, Zuhn III

DEFENSE

Leadership Award: Diggs, Jackson, Richardson. Top Newcomer Award: Bryce Anderson, Smoke Bouie, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Walter Nolen, LT Overton, Shemar Stewart. Attitude Award: Anderson, Jaylon Jones. Toughness Award: Jardin Gilbert, Richardson. Mr. Dependable: Richardson, Shemar Turner. Defensive Versatility: Martrell Harris, Jr., Malick Sylla, Enai White. Playmaker Award: Antonio Johnson. Defensive Production: Edgerrin Cooper, Tyreek Chappell. MVP: Jackson. Offensive Scout Team: Andrew Maleski, Theo Melin Öhrström, Eli Stowers, Hunter Vivaldi. Most Improved: Gilbert, Albert Regis, Chris Russell Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

MVP: Sam Mathews. Newcomer Award: Anderson, Randy Bond. Most Impactful: Achane, Nik Constantinou. Most Improved: Jarred Kerr, Jacoby Mathews, Noah Thomas. Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, Raikes. Special Teams Scout Team: Andrew Merrick

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

Top Conditioned Athlete: King, Demani. Offensive Aggie Award: Robinson, Smith, Wright. Defensive Aggie Award: Diggs, Jackson. Specialist Aggie Award: Constantinou, Mathews. Freshman Aggie Award: Kerr, Overton

ACADEMIC

Freshman: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Jake Johnson. Sophomore: Bond, King. Junior: E. Crownover, Jackson. Senior: White, Wright