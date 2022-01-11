 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie football team unranked in final Top 25 poll
The Texas A&M football team finished just out of the Associated Press’ final Top 25 of the season with 115 votes Tuesday. San Diego State (12-2) finished 25th with 137 votes followed by the Aggies.

National champion Georgia was ranked first followed by Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll presented by Regions Bank to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship.

Cincinnati and No. 5 Baylor finished with their best final rankings. The Bears’ previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.

