Aggie football fans hopeful 2023 will be better than last year

Aggie fans couldn’t wait to turn the calendar. Inflation drained their pocketbook in 2022, and the team wasn’t worth a plug nickel, though Texas A&M paid its head coach $9 million.

The reality is 2023 might not be much better off the field, but things better change on it in a big way.

A&M went 5-7 for its worst record since 2008. That mediocrity was twice as hard to accept because the Aggies were ranked sixth to start the season for the second straight year. A&M flopped to 8-4 last season and had a roster so ravaged it couldn’t play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl. That was tough enough to deal with, but winning only five games after signing the greatest recruiting class of all time was hard to fathom.

If suffering through the season wasn’t bad enough, Aggie fans have had to watch while 84 teams play in bowl games. A&M opted not to play last year. This time, it just wasn’t good enough.

If you had stood up at Jimbo Fisher’s introductory press conference in the Hall of Champions in 2017 and said the Aggies wouldn’t go to bowl games in 2021 and ’22 you probably would’ve been escorted out by security and rightfully so. Fisher went to a bowl game in each of his first seven season at Florida State and had 10 or more victories in six seasons.

But Fisher has yet to have a 10-win season at A&M. While the Aggies sputter, 32 other Power Five conference programs have had at least one 10-win season in the last five years, including half of the Southeastern Conference.

Fisher has found sledding much tougher in the nation’s best conference. He was 48-16 in Atlantic Coast Conference games but in only 23-18 in SEC games, including 6-10 in the last two seasons.

A&M has struggled most on offense, which is a huge concern because that’s Fisher’s baby. The former quarterback came up through the coaching ranks as an offensive coordinator and was hailed as an excellent play-caller and quarterback guru. The key word is “was” because A&M’s offense has been spiraling. It averaged 391.6 yards per game last season to rank 71st in the county and 29.3 points per game to rank 56th. That was a drop of approximately 50 yards and a field goal from the previous year. This year, A&M averaged 360.9 yards (93rd) and 22.8 points (101st). That’s failing numbers in today’s football.

Fisher’s pro-style attack, which utilizes tight ends and fullbacks, was an asset when he was hired, but it’s now a liability. Critics want to see spread offenses, presnap motion, gadget plays and all of it at an fast pace. Most of all, they want Fisher to give up the play-calling duties to the offensive coordinator he’s about to hire.

Many wanted TCU’s OC Garrett Riley, who reportedly has said no. Other candidates included former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, who was hired by UNLV two weeks ago, and TV analyst Dan Mullen, the former Mississippi State and Florida coach.

Even former high school coach Steve Van Meter threw his name into the hat.

“I’m waiting for Jimbo to call me,” Van Meter said in announcing his retirement from Pflugerville Weiss last month. “I can’t believe he hasn’t called me yet.”

Whether Fisher makes a home-run hire or even takes Van Meter up on his offer is really inconsequential. The bottom line is all will be well if A&M wins at least 10 games next year. Heck, the school might even give Fisher a raise if that happens. But if A&M goes 8-5 or worse, many will consider it a waste of $9,150,000.

