Jimbo Fisher’s career is at a crossroads, and to take the right path, he’ll lean on offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who has his own agenda.

Aggie fans are hopeful this odd couple will return Texas A&M football to national prominence, but some feel it’s only a matter of time until the pair reach an impasse.

It is certainly uncharted territory for Fisher, who is coming off a 5-7 season, his worst in 13 years as a head coach. The most troubling thing was a struggling offense and Fisher called the plays. Thus the SOS went out for hiring Petrino, one of the game’s best play-callers. He was one of college football’s most interesting offseason hires and certainly the biggest of Fisher’s career.

Surprisingly, Fisher had little to say about Petrino at Monday’s press conference to kick off spring drills. Fisher knew the questions would be coming and had almost three months to prepare, yet seemingly the last thing he wanted to talk about was Petrino’s impact. Fisher could have addressed the situation in his opening statement, saying as little or as much as he wanted. Instead, he never mentioned Petrino.

Olin Buchanan of TexAgs.com had the presser’s first question but ended up sharing it with Fisher in getting the ball rolling.

“Jimbo, how much difference will there be in the offense and how much control ...” Buchanan started to ask before being cut off.

“We ain’t worried ... here’s what we’re doing,” Fisher interjected.

“And how much control does Bobby have?” Buchanan added in finishing his question.

“We’re running our thing,” Fisher said. “We’re going to be based [on] fundamentals. We ain’t getting into scheme. We ain’t getting into anything. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to practice and what we’re going to do on a daily basis.”

“When do you have to get into scheme?” Buchanan asked.

“What we put in that day,” Fisher replied. “The base [fundamentals] and how you execute your scheme is what it’s about. Fundamentals.”

Fisher said the words fundamental, fundamentals or fundamentally 12 times. He also used some form of execute 12 times. They were not subliminal messages from the coach of the 12th Man — they were the backbone of his offensive philosophy.

At first glance, Fisher’s responses about Petrino and the offense seemed bizarre, but you have to remember the former quarterback has been in total charge at Florida State and A&M for 13 years. He addressed the media every week during the season — his offensive and defensive coordinators do not. The program has one voice: Fisher’s. On offense, he controlled every inch. If a receiver in practice was a yard off on a 15-yard route, Fisher typically would bemoan it and require a do-over. He’s a perfectionist when it comes to fundamentals and execution.

It was hard to argue with his results. He went 83-23 at Florida State including 48-16 in conference play, but the game has changed drastically since then, especially off the field because of the transfer portal and NIL ( name, image and likeness) rules. On the field, it’s the era of spread offenses running at a fast tempo, somewhat of a departure from Fisher’s pro-style offense. Fisher, staying true to his beliefs, claims it’s not what offense you run but how you run it.

“It’s not scheme, it’s execution,” Fisher said. “That goes back to how do you execute, and that’s fundamentals ... alignment, assignment, technique no matter what you do.”

Fisher said there wasn’t enough time in the day when asked about the similarities and differences between his offensive philosophy and Petrino’s. What matters more, he insists, is A&M’s execution and fundamentals no matter what scheme they settle on.

But the biggest question since Petrino was hired is who will call plays.

“We’ll go through that as we go,” Fisher said. “I plan on him making calls. I plan on him calling plays. I have no problem with that at all.”

In this case, seeing will be believing, because nobody knows for sure whether Petrino was hired because Fisher was ready to give up play-calling duties or if he felt pressured into the move.

Then there’s the Petrino side to this odd couple. He hasn’t been an OC in college since 2002, but few question his ability to run an offense. His off-the-field escapades have been his downfall. He had been hired at UNLV as OC after three years as head coach at Missouri State before Fisher called. It’s a great opportunity for Petrino, who could get another chance at being a head coach in a major conference if he produces at A&M.

The relationship has potential if the 62-year-old Petrino and 57-year-old Fisher find common ground. Both have a history of calling their shots. “The Odd Couple” was a great television series because Jack Klugman and Tony Randall played their roles so well they were nominated for Emmy Awards all five seasons of the show. You could say Fisher has experience in winning at the highest level in an odd couple situation since he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU in 2003 when Nick Saban won his first national championship.

If Fisher learned anything from Saban it’s that you have to change to keep winning at the highest level. Saban became a better coach when he hired Lane Kiffin as his OC. That’s about as odd a couple as you can get, but they won a national championship and three Southeastern Conference titles. Maybe instead of dubbing Fisher and Petrino an odd couple, Fisher and Petrino can be more like Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in “Grumpy Old Men,” merging their offensive expertise to make life miserable for the rest of the SEC.

But they’ll certainly need patience. It’s only March and the doubters won’t be convinced until at least mid-October when we see how this old odd couple fares against the likes of Miami, Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.