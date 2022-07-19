 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Achane named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane found himself among some of college football's best on Monday as he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced. 

The award is given to the college player of the year and has been given out annually since 1937.

Last season, Achane led the Aggies with 11 total touchdowns. The standout rushed for 910 yards, nine touchdowns and averaged seven yards a carry. He also led A&M with 1,472 all-purpose yards as he picked up additional yards through kickoff return and as a receiver.

