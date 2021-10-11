A trio of Texas A&M players earn SEC honors; Ag-South Carolina kickoff time announced

Three Texas A&M football players earned Southeastern Conference player of the week honors Monday following the Aggies upset win over No. 1 Alabama.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was offensive player of the week. He completed 21 of 31 passes, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior defensive end Tyree Johnson earned defensive lineman of the week honors. Johnson had four tackles and two sacks against the Crimson Tide.

Sopphomroe Devon Achane was special teams player of the week. His 96-yard kickoff return touchdown put the Aggies ahead 31-17 in the third quarter.

A&M's game against South Carolina on Oct. 23 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network, the league announced on Monday.

The Aggies face Missouri on the road this Saturday at 11 a.m. The game also will be televised on SEC Network.