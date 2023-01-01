A&M's Richardson to return for 2023

Texas A&M’s secondary got a big boost over the weekend with Florida State cornerback Sam McCall announcing he’s transferring and Aggie strong safety Demani Richardson saying he’ll return for another season.

Richardson made his announcement via twitter on Sunday.

“Just wanted to let ya’ll know that I’ll be using my covid year and finish out school and get my degree at the best university!” he tweeted. “I can’t wait to prove the doubters wrong man.”

Richardson had 73 tackles this season, 48 of them solos. For his 44-game career he has 245 tackles, 155 of them solos. He has four interceptions, 15 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

McCall, who made his announcement Saturday, has three years of eligibility remaining. He had five tackles, a pass breakup and caused a fumble. McCall joins North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes who previously had committed to A&M. Grimes in 37 games had 97 tackles and 19 breakups.

The additions of Grimes and McCall along with Richardson’s return helps offset significant losses.

A&M freshmen defensive backs Denver Harris, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Smoke Bouie entered the NCAA transfer portal, while nickel back Antonio Johnson and junior cornerback Jaylon Jones previously had announced they were foregoing their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.