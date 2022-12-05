A&M's Johnson earns All-SEC honors

Texas A&M nickel back Antonio Johnson was a first-team pick on the Associated Press' All-Southeastern Conference football team, while running back Devon Achane and punter Nik Constantinou made the second team.

Johnson led the team with 68 tackles. He had four tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures and caused two fumbles. Achane rushed for 1,102 yards on 196 carries (5.6 avg.) with eight touchdowns. Constantinou averaged 41.9 yards on 58 punts with 22 inside the 20. The play by the three juniors was a bright spot in a 5-7 season.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the SEC offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team in playoff contention for much of the season. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are 10-2 and face No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Mississippi freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year, edging LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Judkins led the SEC with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Hooker was picked as first-team quarterback and offensive player of the year on all but one ballot, with that nod going to Alabama's Bryce Young in both cases. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury in a loss to South Carolina, finishing with 3,135 yards passing and 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

Anderson was the unanimous pick as defensive player of the year. He has 51 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss along with a pick-six.

Other unanimous picks were Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and running backs Judkins and Raheim Sanders (Arkansas).

Heupel received six coach of the year votes to edge LSU's Brian Kelly (five), who led the Tigers into the SEC championship game in his first season. Georgia's Kirby Smart (three) and South Carolina's Shane Beamer (one) also received votes.