A&M's effort against Sam Houston sends mixed signals

A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful.

A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly get there.

• Haynes King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns. The last time an Aggie quarterback threw three or more touchdowns and had more yardage was the second game of the 2018 season when Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards and three scores in a 28-26 loss to Clemson. This was only King’s second full game as a starter. He’ll get much, much better.

• A&M’s receivers caught the ball, led by senior Ainias Smith (6-164, 2 TDs) who seems poised for a big year. True freshmen Evan Stewart (5-57) and Chris Marshall (4-41) were welcomed additions. They caught 9 of 13 targets with Marshall a perfect 4 of 4.

• The defense pitched a shutout and had two turnovers. A&M also was without defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and cornerback Jaylon Jones, showing the unit’s depth. Underclassmen had 29 tackles and all six quarterback pressures, five of them by freshmen.

But on the flip side of Saturday's effort, there were concerns this won't be a 10-win season..

• King threw two interceptions, giving him five in two full games. That’s not winning football. Some weren't worried about the three interceptions against Kent State. Receivers might not have run the right routes, there were tips, bad luck, etc. The interceptions against Sam Houston State were just bad decisions/throws. Maybe he’ll grow out of them, but five is way too many.

• A&M started slowly - again. The Aggies would have settled for a 10-0 halftime lead if not for Smith’s 63-yard touchdown reception with 50 seconds left on a bust by the Sam Houston defense. A&M looked much sharper in the second half while Sam Houston looked less inspired after the long weather delay. Slow starts for the first half were a problem last year – a 10-3 lead vs. Kent State; trailing 7-3 against Colorado; trailing 17-3 against Arkansas; trailing 17-13 against Mississippi State; tied 3-3 with Auburn; trailing Ole Miss 15-0; and trailing 17-7 vs. LSU. That’s slow starts in seven of the 12 games. That’s concerning because it looks like a pattern.

• A&M used a lot of tight ends to block, but the group had only one catch for 2 yards late in the game. Jimbo Fisher loves tight ends, but maybe his wide receivers are just that much better.

• But the most disturbing thing was A&M’s inability to run the ball – 32 carries for 110 yards (3.4). Sam Houston State is a good FCS program, but not that good. Seventh-ranked Montana State ran for 190 yards on 43 carries (4.4) in a 42-19 victory over the Bearkats in last year’s quarterfinals. Sam Houston also returned only one offensive linemen. A&M was missing returning center Bryce Foster so maybe Kenyon Green and Foster are bigger losses than everyone thought. King wasn’t sacked, but he was hurried, a couple times with three-man rushes. The linemen had four penalties. A&M had a solid 12-play, 71-yard drive to open the second half with 10 running plays for 50 yards. It was the only time it ran the ball with success.

It’s only one game, but A&M had one of the worst weekends running the ball among Top 25 teams. Only Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Kentucky rushed for less this weekend. Notre Dame and Pitt were involved in rivalry/big games and Kentucky was without Chris Rodriguez who rushed for 1,300-plus yards last year.

Maybe A&M wanted to focus more on the passing game with Haynes and the receivers developing chemistry. A&M did have a lot of success passing. There could be several reasons why the running game was what it was, but it’ll have to get much better.

Whether you’re optimistic or pessimistic, Saturday gave you plenty to think about until the Appalachian State game.

Last week’s rushing efforts by Top 25 teams.

BYU 37-312, 8.43 (South Florida)

Miami 42-305, 7.26 (Bethune-Cookman)

Alabama 32-278, 8.69 (Utah State)

Ole Miss 44-266, 6.05 (Troy)

Baylor 41-259, 6.32 (Albany)

Oklahoma 38-259, 6.82 (UTEP)

Michigan 40-234, 5.85 (Colo. State)

Utah 39-230, 5.90 (Florida)

Arkansas 45-224, 4.98 (Cincinnati)

Wisconsin 37-221, 5.97 (Ill. State)

Wake Forest 41-212, 5.17 (VMI)

Southern Cal 28-208, 7.43 (Rice)

Michigan State 32-197, 6.16 (W. Michigan)

Ohio State 35-172, 4.91 (Notre Dame)

Oregon 31-140, 4.52 (Georgia)

Houston 44-138, 3.14 (UTSA)

North Carolina State 32-133, 4.16 (E. Carolina)

Georgia 25-132, 5.28 (Oregon)

Oklahoma State 32-125, 3.91 (Cent. Michigan)

Cincinnati 31-113, 3.65 (Arkansas)

Texas A&M 32-110, 3.44 (La-Monroe)

Notre Dame 30-76, 2.53 (Ohio State)

Pittsburgh 38-76, 2.00 (W. Virginia)

Kentucky 26-50, 1.92 (Miami O)