A&M's Demas enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas announced via social media Monday that he’s entered the transfer portal.
“After many long discussions with my family, friends, teammates, agents, coaches, I have decided to make myself available for the 2022 NCAA portal,” Demas said. “The decision was not an easy one. It was a dream come true to play at Texas A&M university. Anyone who has ever watched a football game at Kyle Field knows that leaving that atmosphere, those Saturdays with filled excitement, and maroon & white, will be difficult for me. I cannot begin to tell you what the support of the school, my teammates, Coach Fisher, and the fans has meant to me over the last couple years. I will always remember the deep and real spirt of The 12th Man. It is not a myth. Anyone who hasever played football for Texas A&M know that passion is real. Even though I didn’t get to be a Heisman Boy at A&M… I want to thank the Texas A&M Football program for everything. I look forward to what is next and look forward to what is next and finding the best for help me achieve my dream of being an NFL wide receiver.”
Demas hasn’t been with the team after getting arrested earlier this month on an assault charge over an incident with his girlfriend.
Last season, Demas played in 10 games with six starts before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, Demas played in four games with no catches as the five-star recruit struggled to adjust to the college game.