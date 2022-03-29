A&M's Demas enters transfer portal

“After many long discussions with my family, friends, teammates, agents, coaches, I have decided to make myself available for the 2022 NCAA portal,” Demas said. “The decision was not an easy one. It was a dream come true to play at Texas A&M university. Anyone who has ever watched a football game at Kyle Field knows that leaving that atmosphere, those Saturdays with filled excitement, and maroon & white, will be difficult for me. I cannot begin to tell you what the support of the school, my teammates, Coach Fisher, and the fans has meant to me over the last couple years. I will always remember the deep and real spirt of The 12th Man. It is not a myth. Anyone who hasever played football for Texas A&M know that passion is real. Even though I didn’t get to be a Heisman Boy at A&M… I want to thank the Texas A&M Football program for everything. I look forward to what is next and look forward to what is next and finding the best for help me achieve my dream of being an NFL wide receiver.”