NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M graduate senior wide receiver Ainias Smith couldn’t stop smiling at Monday’s 2023 Southeastern Conference Media Days.

“I’m very thankful and blessed to be here,” Smith said. “It’s a lot better than I thought it would be.”

Smith was supposed to be one of the team’s three players to talk at last year’s Media Days in Atlanta, but he was arrested on driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and weapons charges. He was suspended from the team and didn’t make the trip, which was one of the day’s storylines.

“We’ll wait for the facts to come out and we’ll have no more comment at this time,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said at the time.

All charges were eventually dropped against Smith who rejoined the team and played in the opener against Sam Houston, but it didn’t turn out to be a good year for Smith. He broke his right leg in a 23-21 victory over Arkansas in the fourth game of the season.

Smith opted to return for a fifth season instead of entering the NFL Draft or transferring. He’s worked hard since the injury in hopes of becoming one of the league’s top players.

“It’s definitely feeling a whole lot better,” Smith said. “I definitely like how I’m feeling right now. I feel a lot more explosive. I’m just trying to get better each and every day.”

Smith thought Monday’s appearance would just entail answering a few questions, a la a weekly press conference during the season instead of being interviewed by multiple media outlets, including SEC Radio along with various CBS and ESPN outlets.

“I’m developing a few relationships and making a few connections,” Smith said. “I’m enjoying myself.”

Smith has 127 career receptions for 1,612 yards with 17 touchdowns along with 67 carries for 384 yards and four scores.

Smith anticipates a big year under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas head coach.

“One thing I’ll definitely say is Coach Petrino has come in and sparked the energy, sparked some light in us, opened up the playbook a little bit more,” Smith said.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder said he seriously considered the NFL.

“I try to take every situation as serious as possible, especially with how life is going nowadays,” Smith said. “You’re not really able to take shortcuts, so I tried to go in with a clear head, a clear thought process, and really try to understand what it is that I was getting myself into, you know what I’m saying?”

Smith said it was tough being on the sidelines last year as A&M faded to a 5-7 finish.

“I wanted to make the best decision not only for myself, but for my family and everybody that was relying on me,” Smith said. “I definitely wanted to look at each and every factor, whether I was going to be coming back and having to babysit or coming back and being the guy, you know what I’m saying, or even leaving and trying to be the guy somewhere else and trying to bet on myself.”